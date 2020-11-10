Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering 68 from 51 balls as Mumbai Indians powered their way to a fifth Indian Premier League title with a comprehensive five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final.

The Mumbai captain was in supreme form as he reached his half-century from 36 balls and by the time he was dismissed in the 17th over, his side needed less than a run-a-ball.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya departed with the victory target of 157 in sight so it was left to Ishan Kishan (33no from 19 balls) and Krunal Pandya to get Mumbai over the line with eight balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals tasted defeat in their first IPL final despite the best efforts of captain Shreyas Iyer (65no from 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 from 38), who rescued them from 22-3 and helped Ricky Ponting's men post a respectable 156-7.

