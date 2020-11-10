Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Mumbai

157-5
Result
Badge

Delhi

156-7

Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets

Mumbai vs Delhi

Mumbai Indians win fifth IPL title after Rohit Sharma leads them to a storming win over Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth IPL title with a comprehensive five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai; captain Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 68 while Trent Boult starred with the ball, taking three wickets

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title with a superb knock of 68 from 51 balls (Credit: AFP)

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering 68 from 51 balls as Mumbai Indians powered their way to a fifth Indian Premier League title with a comprehensive five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final.

The Mumbai captain was in supreme form as he reached his half-century from 36 balls and by the time he was dismissed in the 17th over, his side needed less than a run-a-ball.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya departed with the victory target of 157 in sight so it was left to Ishan Kishan (33no from 19 balls) and Krunal Pandya to get Mumbai over the line with eight balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals tasted defeat in their first IPL final despite the best efforts of captain Shreyas Iyer (65no from 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 from 38), who rescued them from 22-3 and helped Ricky Ponting's men post a respectable 156-7.

More to follow...

Match Details

Date
10th Nov 2020
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan

mumbai BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c sub b Nortje 68
Q. de Kock c Pant b Stoinis 20
S.A. Yadav run out (Dubey) 19
I.P.K.P. Kishan Not out 33
K.A. Pollard b Rabada 9
H.H. Pandya c Rahane b Nortje 3
K.H. Pandya Not out 1
Extras 4lb 4
Total 18.4 Overs 157 - 5
Full Batting Card

delhi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Ashwin 4 0 28 0
K. Rabada 3 0 32 1
A. Nortje 2.4 0 25 2
M.P. Stoinis 2 0 23 1
A.R. Patel 4 0 16 0
P. Dubey 3 0 29 0
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK