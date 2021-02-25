Cricket Match
New Zealand vs Australia
New Zealand 1st Innings20-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|Not out
|17
|13
|2
|1
|130.77
|T.L. Seifert
|c Finch b Richardson
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|20
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.R. Sams
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|Agar
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|J.A. Richardson
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Feb 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- University Oval
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, S B Haig
- TV Umpire
- C M Brown
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights
Live Commentary
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Kane Richardson to Tim Seifert. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Finch.
-
2.6
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
2.5
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.4
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
2.3
Jhye Richardson to Tim Seifert. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Maxwell, fielded by Philippe.
-
2.2
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
2.1
SIX! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
1.6
Ashton Agar to Tim Seifert. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Philippe.
-
1.5
Ashton Agar to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
1.4
Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
1.3
Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
1.2
Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
1.1
Ashton Agar to Tim Seifert. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.6
Daniel Sams to Tim Seifert. Length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, well timed to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Stoinis.
-
0.5
Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, leading edge to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Stoinis, fielded by Sams.
-
0.4
Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
0.3
Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump down the track pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
0.2
Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Guptill is off the mark with a boundary.