Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

20-1 (3.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

 

New Zealand are 20 for 1 with 16.5 overs left

New Zealand vs Australia

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 20-1 (3.1 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings20-1

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.J. Guptill Not out 17 13 2 1 130.77
T.L. Seifert c Finch b Richardson 3 6 0 0 50.00
K.S. Williamson (c) Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 0
Total 3.1 Overs, 1 wkts 20
To Bat: 
K.S. Williamson,
D.P. Conway,
G.D. Phillips,
J.D.S. Neesham,
M.J. Santner,
K.A. Jamieson,
T.G. Southee,
I.S. Sodhi
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
D.R. Sams 1 0 6 0 6.00
Agar 1 0 2 0 2.00
J.A. Richardson 1 0 12 0 12.00

Match Details

Date
25th Feb 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
University Oval
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, S B Haig
TV Umpire
C M Brown
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 25, 2021 1:13am

  • 3.1

    OUT! Caught. Kane Richardson to Tim Seifert. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Finch.

  •  

    2.6

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    2.3

    Jhye Richardson to Tim Seifert. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Maxwell, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    2.2

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    2.1

    SIX! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Ashton Agar to Tim Seifert. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    1.5

    Ashton Agar to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    1.4

    Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    1.3

    Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    1.2

    Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    1.1

    Ashton Agar to Tim Seifert. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    0.6

    Daniel Sams to Tim Seifert. Length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, well timed to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Stoinis.

  •  

    0.5

    Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, leading edge to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Stoinis, fielded by Sams.

  •  

    0.4

    Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    0.3

    Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump down the track pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    0.2

    Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. FOUR! Daniel Sams to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Guptill is off the mark with a boundary.

Full Commentary