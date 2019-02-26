New Zealand vs Bangladesh

New Zealand will be aiming to continue the form that has seen them rise to No 2 in the world rankings when they take on Bangladesh in the first of three Tests, live on Sky Sports.

Following South Africa's home series defeat to Sri Lanka, only India stand above Kane Williamson's Black Caps in the ICC rankings and the hosts will hope to solidify their position in Hamilton this week.

New Zealand, who have won their last four Test series and seven of their last eight, stretching back to November 2016, have recalled leg-spinner Todd Astle to the squad at the expense of Ajaz Patel.

"We're in a fortunate position having a number of high-quality spinners available," selector Gavin Larsen said. "It's a tough call on Ajaz who was a star of the UAE tour (against Pakistan).

"It's great though to have Todd fit again and we're keen to see what his wrist-spin can offer in New Zealand conditions, and he'll also bolster the batting."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are likely to be without captain Shakib Al Hasan, who is still recovering from the finger injury that ruled him out of the one-day series.

Mushfiqur Rahim is another major doubt for the tourists due to issues with his ribcage and finger.

The loss of two of their leading batsmen would be a major blow for Bangladesh as they attempt to thwart Tim Southee and Trent Boult, who caused them such problems with the swinging ball in the ODI series.

