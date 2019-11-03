New Zealand vs England

Highlights from the second T20 international in Wellington as New Zealand beat England by 21 runs.

​​​​​​​New Zealand beat a sloppy England by 21 runs in the second T20I to draw level in the five-match series.

England dropped a host of catches - James Vince the guilty party on three occasions - as New Zealand posted 176-8 in Wellington on the day Saqib Mahmood debuted for the tourists.

Eoin Morgan's side then lost Jonny Bairstow (0) to the first ball of the chase and proceeded to ship regular wickets as they were rolled for 155 in 19.5 overs - spinner Mitchell Santner (3-25) the pick of the attack - despite cameos from Morgan (32 off 17), Dawid Malan (39 off 29) and Chris Jordan (36 off 19).

Jordan slammed three sixes in a row off Ish Sodhi (2-37) in the 14th over to reduce the equation to 57 required from 36 balls with four wickets in hand, but his dismissal at the end of the 16th scuppered any hopes of England pulling off a heist and ensured their six-game winning streak in the format was snapped.

Jordan (3-23) - who became the third England bowler to pass 50 T20I wickets, after Stuart Broad and Graeme Swann - impressed with the ball, too, as did Sam Curran (2-22) and Lewis Gregory (1-10), the latter picking up the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme with his first ball in international cricket.

However, the slackness in the field and the under-par batting display means England, so ruthless as they won the series opener by seven wickets in Christchurch on Friday, will now head to the third game in Nelson on Tuesday all square.

Vince, who top-scored with 59 in England's win two days ago, spilled routine chances to dismiss Tim Seifert (16) and New Zealand's top-scorer Jimmy Neesham (42 off 22) - his drop of Neesham on four proving particularly costly.

Sam Billings and Dawid Malan also grassed opportunities, while Lancashire seamer Mahmood (1-46) - who made Seifert his first international wicket - and Pat Brown (0-32 off two overs) endured chastening days with the ball as Martin Guptill (41 off 28) and De Grandhomme (28 off 12) hit out.

However, when De Grandhomme was bowled by Gregory - who made a belated impact having gone unused with bat and ball in Christchurch - England stemmed the run flow and despite Neesham's late runs, New Zealand seemed light at halfway.

The Black Caps were soon on top, though, as Tim Southee (2-25) immediately dismissed Bairstow and Vince (1) compounded a tough afternoon personally by smashing Lockie Ferguson (2-34) to deep point.

Morgan and Malan rallied from 3-2 and when Morgan holed out, Malan took up the mantle, even clearing the Westpac Stadium roof with one monstrous six off Neesham.

An England defeat looked inevitable when the left-hander was caught in the deep - a frequently-seen dismissal in the innings - and he became one of six players to fall to spin.

But Jordan reignited England's charge, wrecking Sodhi's figures with his three consecutive sixes coming in a 24-run over, and it was only when he became Santner's third victim that the game was really done.

