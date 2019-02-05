After suffering a comprehensive 4-1 one-day international series loss, New Zealand will be aiming to regain some confidence in white-ball cricket when their three-match T20I series against India begins on Wednesday.

The visitors will feature a changed top-order to their usually settled T20 side, with opener KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli both absent.

India also have some tough choices to make in their squad between all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Kedar Jadhav and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Live International T20 Cricket New Zealand vs India February 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's team have headaches of their own with opener Martin Guptill sidelined through an injury that was picked up during the ODI series.

Fast bowler Trent Boult is also missing for the Black Caps, but all-rounder James Neesham has been called up to the squad.

New Zealand's recent T20I form has been disappointing, having won just two of their last seven 20-over series but India are yet to win an away series in the shortest format of the game, coming up short in their 2009 visit.

India XI (possible): Sharma, Dhawan, Gill, Pant, Karthik, Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya/Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar, Ahmed, Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand XI (possible): Williamson, Munro, Seifert, Taylor, Neesham, De Grandhomme, Santner, Kuggeleijn, Bracewell, Ferguson/Southee, Sodhi

