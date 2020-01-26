Cricket Match
New Zealand
123-4 (19.0 ov)
India
New Zealand vs India
|New Zealand 1st
|123-4 (19.0 ov)
|New Zealand are 123 for 4 with 1.0 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings123-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|c Kohli b Thakur
|33
|20
|4
|2
|165.00
|C. Munro
|c Kohli b Dube
|26
|25
|2
|1
|104.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|c Chahal b Jadeja
|14
|20
|0
|0
|70.00
|C. de Grandhomme
|c&b Jadeja
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|Not out
|17
|22
|0
|0
|77.27
|T.L. Seifert
|Not out
|25
|22
|1
|1
|113.64
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|19.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|123
Fall of Wickets
- 48 Guptill 5.6ov
- 68 Munro 8.4ov
- 74 de Grandhomme 10.2ov
- 81 Williamson 12.3ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.N. Thakur
|2
|0
|21
|1
|10.50
|Shami
|3.4
|0
|21
|0
|5.73
|J.J. Bumrah
|3
|0
|12
|0
|4.00
|Chahal
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|S. Dube
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|Jadeja
|4
|0
|18
|2
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Jan 2020
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Eden Park, Auckland
- Umpires
- S B Haig, C M Brown
- TV Umpire
- A Mehrotra
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- K D Cotton
Live Commentary
-
18.6
Mohammed Shami to Tim Seifert. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
18.5
Mohammed Shami to Ross Taylor. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
18.4
Mohammed Shami to Tim Seifert. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, bat-pad to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
18.3
Mohammed Shami to Tim Seifert. Full toss, off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
18.2
Mohammed Shami to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
18.1
Mohammed Shami to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
17.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
17.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
17.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Seifert. Yorker, off stump moves in front flick, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, run save by Sharma, direct hit by Sharma.
-
17.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Kohli. Taylor skies one down to Kohli at long on, and that is as regulation as it comes for the Indian skipper. He cannot believe he has put it down. Popped straight out the hands.
-
17.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
17.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
16.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
16.6
Wide Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Quicker ball half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to backward point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rahul, fielded by Thakur.
-
16.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
16.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
16.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
16.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
16.1
APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Rahul, appeal made for Stumped. Seifert attempts a reverse ramp, but gets beaten by the Jadeja skid off the wicket. There's a check for the stumping, and both feet were out the crease for a small period, but he gets back before the bails are removed.
-
16.1
Wide Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
15.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run.
-
15.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
15.4
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Nailed. Seifert has room to free the arms, and he blasts this back over the bowler's head for a maximum. Cleanly struck.
-
15.3
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Seifert throws the hands at this, and creams a drive past extra cover. It's expertly placed, as the long off fielder cannot get round to cut it off.
-
15.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
15.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja.
-
14.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
14.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
14.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
14.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
14.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
14.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
13.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
13.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
13.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
13.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
13.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
13.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tim Seifert. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
12.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
12.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
12.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Tim Seifert. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
12.3
OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Chahal. Jadeja picks up his second, and it is the big one! Williamson is down on one knee, looking to hoick it over the legside. He drags the ball behind square, and picks out the fielder in the deep perfectly. Struck nicely, but not enough elevation on it to clear the rope.
-
12.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
12.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
11.6
Mohammed Shami to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
11.5
Mohammed Shami to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, bat-pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
11.4
Mohammed Shami to Kane Williamson. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
11.3
Mohammed Shami to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
11.2
Mohammed Shami to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
11.1
Mohammed Shami to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
10.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
10.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
10.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
10.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
10.2
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Ravindra Jadeja to Colin de Grandhomme. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler, by Jadeja. That's very soft from de Grandhomme. A little grip off the surface, and he just pokes it back to the bowler for a simple return catch. Played with hard hands, but no weight going into the shot. High off the bat, and popped up to Jadeja. New Zealand are struggling here.
-
10.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
9.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
9.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Colin de Grandhomme., on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
9.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja, fielded by Shami.
-
9.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
9.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Colin de Grandhomme. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma.