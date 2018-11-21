Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 4
Badge

Pakistan A

195 & 314-6
Result
Badge

England Lions

240 & 266

Pakistan A win by 4 wickets

Pakistan A vs England Lions

England Lions beaten as Pakistan A chase down 312 in Abu Dhabi

Abid Ali scored 117 as Pakistan chased down 312 to beat England Lions

England Lions were beaten in their unofficial Test match against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi as the hosts chased down a target of 312 to win by four wickets.

SCORECARD

Resuming on 132-2, Pakistan's batsmen all contributed as they reached their target unexpectedly comfortably.

v

Live Test Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

November 23, 2018, 4:00am


Remote Record

The star was Abid Ali, whose 160-run partnership with Usman Salahuddin for the third wicket laid the groundwork, with the number three eventually caught by Nick Gubbins off the bowling of Dom Bess for 117.

Bess had also claimed the wicket of Salahuddin for 77 but, if England thought breaking the partnership would change the momentum of the innings, they were to be disappointed.

Mohammad Rizwan put on another 75 with Ali and, when the latter finally fell with the score on 296, the job was all but done.

Pakistan wobbled briefly in sight of the finish line as Ehsan Adil became another victim of Bess, but Saud Shakeel guided his side home, hitting a boundary off Jamie Overton for the winning runs to move to 47 not out.

Match Details

Date
18th - 21st Nov 2018
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 1)
Umpires
A Yaqoob, R Riaz

pakistan a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K. Manzoor lbw Porter 0
S.M. Khan b Wood 11
A. Ali c Gubbins b Bess 113
U. Salahuddin c Clarke b Bess 77
M. Rizwan b Porter 47
S. Shakeel Not out 47
E. Adil c Billings b Bess 7
M. Irfan Not out 2
Extras 7nb, 1w, 2lb 10
Total 97.4 Overs 314 - 6
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.A. Porter 19 2 68 2
Wood 19 0 56 1
D.M. Bess 31 2 110 3
Overton 14.4 3 46 0
Briggs 14 2 32 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK