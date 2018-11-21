Pakistan A vs England Lions

England Lions were beaten in their unofficial Test match against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi as the hosts chased down a target of 312 to win by four wickets.

Resuming on 132-2, Pakistan's batsmen all contributed as they reached their target unexpectedly comfortably.

The star was Abid Ali, whose 160-run partnership with Usman Salahuddin for the third wicket laid the groundwork, with the number three eventually caught by Nick Gubbins off the bowling of Dom Bess for 117.

Bess had also claimed the wicket of Salahuddin for 77 but, if England thought breaking the partnership would change the momentum of the innings, they were to be disappointed.

Mohammad Rizwan put on another 75 with Ali and, when the latter finally fell with the score on 296, the job was all but done.

Pakistan wobbled briefly in sight of the finish line as Ehsan Adil became another victim of Bess, but Saud Shakeel guided his side home, hitting a boundary off Jamie Overton for the winning runs to move to 47 not out.