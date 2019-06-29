Cricket Match
Pakistan
Afghanistan
145-5 (33.0 ov)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Afghanistan 1st
|145-5 (33.0 ov)
|Afghanistan are 145 for 5 with 17.0 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings145-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Azam b Wasim
|35
|43
|5
|0
|81.40
|G. Naib (c)
|c Ahmed b Afridi
|15
|12
|3
|0
|125.00
|H. Shahidi
|c Wasim b Afridi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|I.A. Khil
|c Hafeez b Wasim
|24
|66
|1
|0
|36.36
|M.A. Afghan
|b Khan
|42
|35
|3
|2
|120.00
|M. Nabi
|Not out
|10
|22
|0
|0
|45.45
|N. Zadran
|Not out
|10
|19
|1
|0
|52.63
|Extras
|5w, 4lb
|9
|Total
|33.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|145
- To Bat:
- S. Shinwari,
- R. Khan,
- H. Hassan,
- M. Ur Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 27 Naib 4.4ov
- 27 Shahidi 4.5ov
- 57 Zurmatai 11.6ov
- 121 Afghan 25.2ov
- 125 Khil 26.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.I. Wasim
|8
|0
|34
|2
|4.25
|M Amir
|6
|1
|16
|0
|2.67
|S.S. Afridi
|6
|0
|35
|2
|5.83
|Hafeez
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|Wahab
|4
|0
|15
|0
|3.75
|S. Khan
|7
|0
|31
|1
|4.43
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- N J Llong, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- I J Gould
Live Commentary
-
32.6
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run.
-
32.5
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
32.4
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
32.4
Wide Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
32.3
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
32.2
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
32.1
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
31.6
Mohammad Amir to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
31.5
Mohammad Amir to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
31.4
Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
31.3
Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
31.2
Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
31.1
Mohammad Amir to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
30.6
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
30.5
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
30.4
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Amir.
-
30.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. A Lara style pull shot from Zadran which just beats Wahab coming round from fine leg. That should give Zadran some confidence going into the final stages of the Afghanistan innings.
-
30.2
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
30.1
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
29.6
Mohammad Amir to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
29.5
Mohammad Amir to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
29.4
Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
29.3
Mohammad Amir to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
29.2
Mohammad Amir to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
29.1
Mohammad Amir to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
28.6
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
28.5
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
28.5
Wide Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
28.4
Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
28.4
Wide Shaheen Afridi to Najibullah Zadran. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
28.3
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
28.2
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to silly point for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
28.1
Shaheen Afridi to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
27.6
Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
27.5
Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
27.4
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
27.3
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
27.2
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
27.1
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
26.6
OUT! Caught. Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Hafeez. Shocking batting from Alikhil there. He was playing well nudging the ball around letting the runs tick over, but this time he wants to go big, but Imad drags it well outside off and Alikhil reaches way too far out for it and holes out to long-on.
-
26.5
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
26.4
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
26.3
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
26.2
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
26.1
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
25.6
APPEAL! Shadab Khan to Ikram Ali Khil. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track working, hit pad to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Sohail, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
25.5
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
25.4
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
25.3
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
25.2
OUT! Bowled. Shadab Khan to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track Slog, missed to. The big wicket of Afghan! He tries to go big like in previous overs but plays all over the line of the ball and it hits off peg. Great bowling and lots of men near the bat meant Afghan felt there was room in the outfield.
-
25.1
Shadab Khan to Ikram Ali Khil. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump down the track working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
24.6
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
24.5
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Amir.
-
24.4
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
24.3
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
24.2
Imad Wasim to Asghar Afghan. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
24.1
Imad Wasim to Ikram Ali Khil. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
23.6
Shadab Khan to Ikram Ali Khil. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
23.5
Shadab Khan to Ikram Ali Khil. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
23.4
Shadab Khan to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
23.3
Shadab Khan to Ikram Ali Khil. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Amir.
-
23.2
Shadab Khan to Ikram Ali Khil. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
23.1
Shadab Khan to Ikram Ali Khil. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.