Cricket Match
Pakistan
136-8 (18.5 ov)
Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
|Pakistan 1st
|136-8 (18.5 ov)
|Pakistan are 136 for 8 with 1.1 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings136-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F. Zaman
|c Coulter-Nile b Stanlake
|14
|12
|2
|0
|116.67
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|65
|53
|5
|1
|122.64
|M. Hafeez
|c McDermott b Short
|39
|30
|2
|2
|130.00
|A. Ali
|lbw Zampa
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|M.H. Talat
|c Finch b Tye
|9
|6
|1
|0
|150.00
|F. Ashraf
|c Maxwell b Tye
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Ahmed (c)
|lbw Stanlake
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Khan
|c McDermott b Stanlake
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.I. Wasim
|c Finch b Tye
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Ali
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|1w, 3lb
|4
|Total
|18.5 Overs, 8 wkts
|136
- To Bat:
- S.S. Afridi
Fall of Wickets
- 32 Zaman 4.1ov
- 105 Hafeez 13.5ov
- 110 Ali 14.4ov
- 130 Talat 16.4ov
- 130 Ashraf 16.5ov
- 131 Ahmed 17.2ov
- 133 Khan 17.5ov
- 133 Wasim 18.1ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.67
|B.J. Stanlake
|4
|0
|21
|3
|5.25
|A.J. Tye
|3
|0
|19
|2
|6.33
|Agar
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|A. Zampa
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8.00
|D.J.M. Short
|2
|0
|13
|1
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, S Raza
- TV Umpire
- A Yaqoob
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R Riaz
Live Commentary
-
18.5
Andrew Tye to Hasan Ali. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
18.4
Andrew Tye to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, leading edge to deep point for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
18.3
Andrew Tye to Hasan Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
18.2
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Andrew Tye to Hasan Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Carey, appeal made for Caught.
-
18.1
OUT! Caught. Andrew Tye to Imad Wasim. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Finch. What is happening out there? This is getting ridiculous. Imad wants to crash his first delivery through extra cover but he's through the shot too early as Tye deceives him with lack of pace. Finch says thank you very much to take the catch and leave Pakistan eight down.
-
17.6
Billy Stanlake to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
17.5
OUT! Caught. Billy Stanlake to Shadab Khan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, by McDermott. Another skier, Pakistan can't handle Stanlake's fire. Shadab flails wildly at this bumper, never in control and there can only be one outcome. McDermott settles under his second catch of the evening. Babar is left dumbfounded at the other end.
-
17.4
Billy Stanlake to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
17.3
Billy Stanlake to Shadab Khan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
17.2
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Billy Stanlake to Sarfraz Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to. Prolonged appeal and eventually the finger goes up, Pakistan are falling in a heap here. Sarfraz asks for the review but it won't save him, ball tracking says it would've just clipped the top of the bails. This is an outstanding fightback by the Aussies.
-
17.1
Billy Stanlake to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
16.6
Andrew Tye to Sarfraz Ahmed. Slower ball yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
16.5
OUT! Caught. Andrew Tye to Faheem Ashraf. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Maxwell. Sweetly struck but straight to the one man on the field you don't want to find. A couple of metres either side and that would've flown to the fence, but if it's within Maxwell's grasp he's always going to catch it. All of a sudden Tye is on a hat-trick.
-
16.4
OUT! Caught. Andrew Tye to Hussain Talat. Slower length ball, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Finch. Beautifully held by the skipper, clutched with both hands above his head as he jumped right on the edge of the rope. Australia keep chipping away but Babar Azam remains firm at the other end.
-
16.3
Andrew Tye to Hussain Talat. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Short.
-
16.2
Andrew Tye to Hussain Talat. Slower length ball, off stump moves in front pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
16.1
Andrew Tye to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
15.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
15.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Short.
-
15.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Stanlake.
-
15.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Hussain Talat. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.
-
15.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Babar Azam. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
15.1
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Boom, that has been clobbered into the stands by Babar. It was in the slot and violently dispatched.
-
14.6
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Hussain Talat. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Short. That's really sloppy work in the deep, Australia haven't been at their best in the field tonight. Short seemed to take his eyes off the ball at the crucial moment there.
-
14.5
Adam Zampa to Hussain Talat. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stanlake.
-
14.4
OUT! L.B.W. Adam Zampa to Asif Ali. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to. That is absolutely plumb, an easy decision for the umpire and the finger is up in an instant. Asif Ali was right back when he should've been forward with the ball skidding through quickly. Australia are fighting back in Abu Dhabi, that's two wickets in two overs.
-
14.3
Adam Zampa to Asif Ali. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
14.2
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.
-
14.1
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell. Fifty for Babar Azam, another really classy knock by the right-hander.
-
13.6
D'Arcy Short to Asif Ali. Chinaman short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Tye.
-
13.5
OUT! Caught. D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by McDermott. The simplest catch is gratefully gobbled at long on, Australia manage to break the partnership. Short is a good option to mix things up through these middle overs and it pays off for the Aussies tonight. Hafeez is disappointed, he thought it was a boundary opportunity but he couldn't latch on as he wanted.
-
13.4
D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
13.3
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Coulter-Nile.
-
13.2
D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
13.1
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
12.6
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
12.5
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
12.4
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
12.3
SIX! Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Hafeez feasts upon this full toss, nonchalantly hammering it over long off. This partnership is really putting Australia to the sword.
-
12.2
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
12.1
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
11.6
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
11.5
FOUR! D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Babar adds insult to injury with a bludgeoned boundary back past the bowler.
-
11.4
D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman back of a length, off stump backing away cutting, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, dropped catch by Carey. Another one spilled, Carey is having a tough time behind the stumps tonight. The edge takes just enough willow to divert it away from the middle of the gloves.
-
11.3
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
11.2
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
11.1
D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.
-
10.6
FOUR! Andrew Tye to Babar Azam. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Stanlake. Frustration for Tye, it was a really tight first five balls of the over but it finishes with a boundary as Stanlake can't get down in time. There is a long way for him to go to be fair.
-
10.5
Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
10.4
Andrew Tye to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
10.3
APPEAL! Andrew Tye to Babar Azam. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Carey, appeal made for Caught. Half an appeal but the umpire isn't interested.
-
10.2
Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stanlake.
-
10.1
Andrew Tye to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
9.6
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Finch.
-
9.5
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tye.
-
9.4
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
9.3
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Coulter-Nile.
-
9.2
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Sublime batting, Hafeez just oozes class when he plays through the offside. Zampa is expecting him to charge down the pitch so he fires this in quickly, but the experienced batsman is waiting on the back foot with a delicate chop.
-
9.1
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Agar.