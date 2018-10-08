Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

482 (164.2 ov)
Close
Badge

Australia

30-0

Australia trail Pakistan by 452 runs with 10 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs Australia

Haris Sohail's first Test ton puts Pakistan on top against Australia

Haris Sohail's previous best Test score was 76 against Sri Lanka last year

Haris Sohail hit his maiden century to put Pakistan firmly in command on day two of the first Test against Australia in Dubai.

The left-hander occupied the crease for more than six hours as he struck 110, adding 150 with Asad Shafiq (80) for the fifth wicket, as Pakistan posted a first innings total of 482.

Australian openers Usman Khawaja (17no) and Aaron Finch (13no) successfully negotiated the final 13 overs of the day to reach 30 without loss in reply.

After resuming on 255-3, Pakistan lost only nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (1) in the morning session as Sohail and Shafiq blunted the visiting attack.

Leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne made the breakthrough by having Shafiq caught behind for his first Test wicket, but Sohail advanced to three figures before he eventually fell to Nathan Lyon.

Lyon finished with figures of 2-114, while paceman Peter Siddle returned 3-58 as the Pakistan tail crumbled, with the last six wickets going down for 72 runs.

Although Khawaja and Finch survived until the close, the Australian batsmen face a stiff test against Pakistan's spinners on a pitch already showing signs of turn.

Match Details

Date
7th - 11th Oct 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
U.T. Khawaja Not out 17
A.J. Finch Not out 13
Extras 0
Total 13.0 Overs 30 - 0
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 4 1 9 0
Wahab 2 0 6 0
Yasir 4 0 14 0
Hafeez 2 1 1 0
M.B. Asif 1 1 0 0
Full Bowling Card

