Day 5 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

482 & 181-6
Result
Badge

Australia

202 & 362-8

Match Drawn

Pakistan vs Australia

Usman Khawaja stars as Australia thwart Pakistan's victory bid

Khawaja scores 141 as Australia earn battling draw in Dubai

Usman Khawaja scored his seventh Test ton and first in Asia

Usman Khawaja completed his first century in Asia as Australia foiled Pakistan's hopes of winning the first Test on a gripping day five in Dubai.

Pakistan-born Khawaja batted for 302 balls for his 141, his seventh Test ton and first outside Australasia, as he became just the fifth Australian to hit a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test in Asia, after Bob Simpson, Mark Taylor, Ricky Ponting and David Warner.

The opener - who notched 85 in the first innings - steered his side to 331-5 with 15 overs remaining, only for Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah (4-114) to trap him lbw on the sweep and then remove Mitchell Starc (1) and Peter Siddle (0) in his next over as the tourists lost three wickets for two runs to cue a tense finale.

However, Australia skipper Tim Paine (61no off 194) and Nathan Lyon (5 off 34) dug in to guide the visitors to 362-8 from 139.5 overs and to a draw in the face of numerous lbw shouts and appeals for catches, meaning the sides will head to the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi from next Tuesday all square.

Yasir Shah claimed four wickets for Pakistan on day five

Australia, who resumed the final morning on 136-3 with Khawaja 50 not out, looked at one stage as if they might attempt to chase down a Test-record 462.

But the tourists focused on procuring the draw once debutant Marnus Labuschagne (13) fell lbw to Shah in the middle session as they were reduced to 252-5 in the Emirates.

Khawaja extended his fourth-wicket stand with Travis Head (72 off 175) - the latter striking a maiden Test fifty on debut - to 132 during a wicketless morning session, albeit that Head would have been out lbw to Shah for 44 had Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted for the review.

Travis Head scored 72 after making a duck in the first innings

Head perished lbw to Mohmmad Hafeez's first delivery with the new ball in the second over after lunch but, after Labuschagne's fleeting stay at the wicket, Paine joined forces with Khawaja to put on 79.

Khawaja was swiftly followed back into the pavilion by Starc and Siddle - Starc out to a superb one-handed grab from Babar Azam at short leg and Siddle trapped leg before - but Paine and Lyon batted out a further 12 overs and one delivery before Sarfraz called for handshakes.

Pakistan's frustration has been compounded by the news that opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will miss the rest of the series after breaking the little finger on his left hand while fielding.

Match Details

Date
7th - 11th Oct 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Finch lbw Abbas 49
U.T. Khawaja lbw Shah 141
S.E. Marsh c Ahmed b Abbas 0
M.R. Marsh lbw Abbas 0
T.M. Head lbw Hafeez 72
M. Labuschagne lbw Shah 13
T.D. Paine Not out 61
M.A. Starc c Azam b Shah 1
P.M. Siddle lbw Shah 0
N.M. Lyon Not out 5
Extras 3nb, 13b, 4lb 20
Total 139.5 Overs 362 - 8
pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 27 7 56 3
Hafeez 6 0 29 1
Yasir 43.5 9 114 4
Wahab 16 3 42 0
M.B. Asif 37 8 87 0
H. Sohail 9 1 16 0
Shafiq 1 0 1 0
