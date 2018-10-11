Pakistan vs Australia

Usman Khawaja completed his first century in Asia as Australia foiled Pakistan's hopes of winning the first Test on a gripping day five in Dubai.

Pakistan-born Khawaja batted for 302 balls for his 141, his seventh Test ton and first outside Australasia, as he became just the fifth Australian to hit a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test in Asia, after Bob Simpson, Mark Taylor, Ricky Ponting and David Warner.

The opener - who notched 85 in the first innings - steered his side to 331-5 with 15 overs remaining, only for Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah (4-114) to trap him lbw on the sweep and then remove Mitchell Starc (1) and Peter Siddle (0) in his next over as the tourists lost three wickets for two runs to cue a tense finale.

However, Australia skipper Tim Paine (61no off 194) and Nathan Lyon (5 off 34) dug in to guide the visitors to 362-8 from 139.5 overs and to a draw in the face of numerous lbw shouts and appeals for catches, meaning the sides will head to the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi from next Tuesday all square.

Australia, who resumed the final morning on 136-3 with Khawaja 50 not out, looked at one stage as if they might attempt to chase down a Test-record 462.

But the tourists focused on procuring the draw once debutant Marnus Labuschagne (13) fell lbw to Shah in the middle session as they were reduced to 252-5 in the Emirates.

Khawaja extended his fourth-wicket stand with Travis Head (72 off 175) - the latter striking a maiden Test fifty on debut - to 132 during a wicketless morning session, albeit that Head would have been out lbw to Shah for 44 had Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted for the review.

Head perished lbw to Mohmmad Hafeez's first delivery with the new ball in the second over after lunch but, after Labuschagne's fleeting stay at the wicket, Paine joined forces with Khawaja to put on 79.

Khawaja was swiftly followed back into the pavilion by Starc and Siddle - Starc out to a superb one-handed grab from Babar Azam at short leg and Siddle trapped leg before - but Paine and Lyon batted out a further 12 overs and one delivery before Sarfraz called for handshakes.

Pakistan's frustration has been compounded by the news that opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will miss the rest of the series after breaking the little finger on his left hand while fielding.