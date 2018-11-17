Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

227
Close
Badge

New Zealand

153 & 56-1  (66.3 ov)

New Zealand trail Pakistan by 18 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan and New Zealand evenly poised after Trent Boult restricts hosts' first-innings lead

Trent Boult clinched figures of 4-54 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult claimed four wickets to spark a recovery as they restricted Pakistan to a first-innings lead of 74 on day two of the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Boult broke two half-century stands, while debutant left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel ripped through the lower order to dismiss Pakistan for 227.

New Zealand, who collapsed for 153 in their first innings, lost opener Tom Latham for a duck when they returned to bat in the final session but recovered to reached 56-1 at stumps.

Live Test Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

November 18, 2018, 4:15am


Resuming at 59-2, Pakistan's overnight batting pair Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail made steady progress in the morning session to add 64 runs before falling in consecutive overs.

Sohail (38) chipped a full-toss off-spinner Ish Sodhi to mid-wicket before Boult forced an edge off Ali (22), which was matched with a stunning one-handed catch by wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Pakistan were threatening to run away with the game, having moved into the lead, but the run flow was choked by fast bowler Neil Wagner, who at one point racked up four consecutive maidens.

Babar Azam has scored seven Test half-centuries for Pakistan

It was Boult who provided the breakthrough when Shafiq (43) could only chop a searing inswinger back on to his stumps.

Yasir Shah showed signs of resistance but, after playing out 38 balls for nine runs, became the 150th test scalp for Wagner and the Kiwis wrapped up the innings when Babar Azam (62) feathered a Boult delivery down the leg side to Watling.

The visitors exuded calm in the final hour after losing Latham in the second over as skipper Kane Williamson (27) and Jeet Raval (26) trimmed Pakistan's lead to 18 runs.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, I J Gould
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval Not out 26
T.W.M. Latham b Ali 0
K.S. Williamson Not out 27
Extras 3b, 3
Total 22.4 Overs 56 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 6 4 5 0
H. Ali 4 1 12 1
Yasir 8 1 21 0
H. Sohail 1 0 1 0
M.B. Asif 3 0 13 0
Hafeez 0.4 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card

