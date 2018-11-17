Pakistan vs New Zealand

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult claimed four wickets to spark a recovery as they restricted Pakistan to a first-innings lead of 74 on day two of the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

Boult broke two half-century stands, while debutant left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel ripped through the lower order to dismiss Pakistan for 227.

New Zealand, who collapsed for 153 in their first innings, lost opener Tom Latham for a duck when they returned to bat in the final session but recovered to reached 56-1 at stumps.

Resuming at 59-2, Pakistan's overnight batting pair Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail made steady progress in the morning session to add 64 runs before falling in consecutive overs.

Sohail (38) chipped a full-toss off-spinner Ish Sodhi to mid-wicket before Boult forced an edge off Ali (22), which was matched with a stunning one-handed catch by wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Pakistan were threatening to run away with the game, having moved into the lead, but the run flow was choked by fast bowler Neil Wagner, who at one point racked up four consecutive maidens.

It was Boult who provided the breakthrough when Shafiq (43) could only chop a searing inswinger back on to his stumps.

Yasir Shah showed signs of resistance but, after playing out 38 balls for nine runs, became the 150th test scalp for Wagner and the Kiwis wrapped up the innings when Babar Azam (62) feathered a Boult delivery down the leg side to Watling.

The visitors exuded calm in the final hour after losing Latham in the second over as skipper Kane Williamson (27) and Jeet Raval (26) trimmed Pakistan's lead to 18 runs.