Cricket Match
Pakistan
S Africa
48-5 (7.1 ov)
Pakistan vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|48-5 (7.1 ov)
|South Africa are 48 for 5 with 12.5 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings48-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.N. Malan
|lbw Mehmood
|27
|17
|3
|1
|158.82
|R.R. Hendricks
|b Nawaz
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|J.T. Smuts
|c Azam b Nawaz
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|P.J. van Biljon
|b Ali
|16
|11
|4
|0
|145.45
|H. Klaasen (c)
|c Qadir b Mehmood
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|7.1 Overs, 5 wkts
|48
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Hendricks 1.5ov
- 24 Smuts 3.6ov
- 41 van Biljon 5.6ov
- 46 Klaasen 6.3ov
- 46 Malan 6.4ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|M. Nawaz
|2
|0
|13
|2
|6.50
|F. Ashraf
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|H. Ali
|1
|0
|13
|1
|13.00
|Z. Mehmood
|0.5
|0
|6
|2
|7.20
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Feb 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R Riaz
- TV Umpire
- A Raza
- Match Referee
- M J Malik
- Reserve Umpire
- S Raza
Live Commentary
-
7.1
Usman Qadir to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
6.6
APPEAL! Zahid Mehmood to Andile Phehlukwayo. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
6.5
Zahid Mehmood to Andile Phehlukwayo. Googly length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
6.5
Wide Zahid Mehmood to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
6.4
OUT! L.B.W. Zahid Mehmood to Janneman Malan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover.
-
6.3
OUT! Caught. Zahid Mehmood to Heinrich Klaasen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, caught by Qadir.
-
6.2
Zahid Mehmood to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
6.1
FOUR! Zahid Mehmood to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
5.6
OUT! Bowled. Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot working, missed to.
-
5.5
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
5.4
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
5.3
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Hassan Ali to Pite van Biljon. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
5.1
Hassan Ali to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
4.6
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
4.5
FOUR! Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Ashraf, fielded by Rizwan.
-
4.3
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
4.2
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
4.1
Faheem Ashraf to Pite van Biljon. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
3.6
OUT! Caught. Mohammad Nawaz to JJ Smuts. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, caught by Azam. He looks to go for a big shot but gets a leading-edge, straight into the hands of Azam who takes a simple catch.
-
3.5
Mohammad Nawaz to JJ Smuts. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
3.4
Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
3.3
SIX! Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
3.2
Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
3.1
FOUR! Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Shaheen Afridi to Janneman Malan. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, mis-timed to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
2.5
Shaheen Afridi to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, shoulders arms to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
2.4
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Smuts. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Talat.
-
2.3
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Smuts. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
2.2
Shaheen Afridi to JJ Smuts. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
2.1
Shaheen Afridi to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Nawaz.
-
1.6
Mohammad Nawaz to JJ Smuts. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
1.5
OUT! Bowled. Mohammad Nawaz to Reeza Hendricks. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to.
-
1.4
Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
1.3
Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to cover for no runs.
-
1.2
Mohammad Nawaz to Reeza Hendricks. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
1.1
Mohammad Nawaz to Reeza Hendricks. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
0.6
Shaheen Afridi to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
0.5
Shaheen Afridi to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
0.4
Shaheen Afridi to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Mehmood.
-
0.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Janneman Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ali. First boundary of the day! Malan punches it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
0.2
Shaheen Afridi to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Mehmood.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Janneman Malan. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Talat.