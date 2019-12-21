Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

​​​​​​​Abid Ali became the first Pakistan batsman to hit hundreds in his first two Tests as the hosts took firm control of the second Test on day three against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Ali backed up his 109 not out in the drawn first Test with 174 in the second as he put on an opening stand of 278 with Shan Masood (135) to help the hosts into a 315-run lead by stumps.

The 32-year-old - who last week became the first batsman to hit centuries on both his Test and ODI debuts - was eventually pinned lbw by Lahiru Kumara before Pakistan closed on 395-2.

Ali and Masood's tons meant both Pakistan openers notched centuries in the same innings for the first time since Saeed Anwar and Taufeeq Umar did so against Bangladesh in 2001.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali will resume day four on 57 not out, with Babar Azam alongside him on 22 after a chastening day three in the field for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka had skittled Pakistan for 191 in their first innings on day one with Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya snaring four wickets apiece before making 271 in their opening knock.

But the tourists' 80-run lead has now been turned into a huge deficit and they now face a real battle to save the game.