Danni Wyatt hit her maiden ODI hundred as England Women beat Pakistan by 75 runs in the first one-day international at Kuala Lumpur.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Wyatt (110 from 95 balls) put on 188 for the first wicket with Tammy Beaumont (107 from 141 balls), who made her seventh century in ODIs, as England posted 284-6 despite a stuttering finish to the innings.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 209 with seamer Kate Cross taking 4-32 and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn claiming 2-38 on debut. Captain Bismah Maroof top-scored with 69 for Pakistan.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, England looked on course for a mammoth total as Wyatt and Beaumont laid the most solid of foundations.

Wyatt was the chief aggressor, hitting 12 boundaries and three sixes, as she raced past her previous ODI best of 56 and onto a first hundred as Beaumont accumulated at the other end.

Maroof eventually dismissed Wyatt in the 34th over but Beaumont was joined by captain Heather Knight (41 from 44 balls) and the runs continued to flow. The pair adding 60 for the second wicket with Beaumont reaching three figures along the way.

The opener's wicket, the first of three to fall to off-spinner Rameen Shamim (3-61), triggered a mini-collapse that saw England lose five wickets in the last six overs - a spell that enabled Pakistan to keep them comfortably below the 300-plus total that looked on for much of the innings.

However, wickets for Anya Shrubsole (1-23) and Katherine Brunt (2-31) in the first three overs of the Pakistan chase suggested 284 would be more than enough, and so it proved.

Wickets fell at regular intervals before a 51-run stand for the sixth wicket between Maroof and Aliya Riaz (39) gave Pakistan a glimmer of hope. Cross bowled Maroof to break the partnership and from there the innings crumbled as the last five wickets went down for just 23 runs with Glenn finishing the job for England in the 45th over.