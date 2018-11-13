Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Pakistan
139-6 (20.0 ov)
–
Ireland
Pakistan Women are 139 for 6 - Between Innings
Pakistan vs Ireland
|Pakistan 1st
|139-6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan 1st Innings139-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.B. Khan
|c Lewis b Metcalfe
|10
|17
|1
|0
|58.82
|A. Zafar
|run out (Joyce)
|21
|22
|2
|0
|95.45
|J.K. Wadood (c)
|Not out
|74
|52
|11
|0
|142.31
|O. Sohail
|c Joyce b Raack
|18
|19
|1
|0
|94.74
|N.R. Dar
|s Waldron b O'Reilly
|9
|8
|1
|0
|112.50
|A. Riaz
|c Garth b O'Reilly
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|B. Maroof
|c Metcalfe b O'Reilly
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 4w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|139
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Khan 4.3ov
- 53 Zafar 9.6ov
- 101 Sohail 16.1ov
- 135 Dar 19.1ov
- 139 Riaz 19.5ov
- 139 Maroof 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|E.A.J. Richardson
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6.00
|L.K. O'Reilly
|4
|1
|19
|3
|4.75
|K.J. Garth
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|C.J. Metcalfe
|3
|0
|16
|1
|5.33
|C. Raack
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|L. Delany
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|I.M.H.C. Joyce
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 17th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Providence Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, C A Polosak
- TV Umpire
- W R Knights
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere