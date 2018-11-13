Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

139-6 (20.0 ov)

Badge

Ireland

 

Pakistan vs Ireland

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 139-6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women are 139 for 6 - Between Innings

Pakistan 1st Innings139-6

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N.B. Khan c Lewis b Metcalfe 10 17 1 0 58.82
A. Zafar run out (Joyce) 21 22 2 0 95.45
J.K. Wadood (c) Not out 74 52 11 0 142.31
O. Sohail c Joyce b Raack 18 19 1 0 94.74
N.R. Dar s Waldron b O'Reilly 9 8 1 0 112.50
A. Riaz c Garth b O'Reilly 1 2 0 0 50.00
B. Maroof c Metcalfe b O'Reilly 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1nb, 4w, 1lb 6
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 139
To Bat: 
S. Mir,
S. Nawaz,
A. Anwar,
N. Sundhu

Fall of Wickets

  1. 16 Khan 4.3ov
  2. 53 Zafar 9.6ov
  3. 101 Sohail 16.1ov
  4. 135 Dar 19.1ov
  5. 139 Riaz 19.5ov
  6. 139 Maroof 19.6ov
Ireland Bowling
O M R W Econ
E.A.J. Richardson 3 0 18 0 6.00
L.K. O'Reilly 4 1 19 3 4.75
K.J. Garth 4 0 25 0 6.25
C.J. Metcalfe 3 0 16 1 5.33
C. Raack 4 0 35 1 8.75
L. Delany 1 0 13 0 13.00
I.M.H.C. Joyce 1 0 12 0 12.00

Match Details

Date
13th - 17th Nov 2018
Toss
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
W R Knights
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L Rusere