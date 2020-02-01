Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
South Africa In
13-0
In Play
England
346-7 (50.0 ov)
South Africa Invitation XI need 334 runs to win from 46.4 overs
South Africa In vs England
|England 1st
|346-7 (50.0 ov)
England 1st Innings346-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Bairstow
|ret not out
|100
|83
|11
|4
|120.48
|D.J. Malan
|c Tarr b Tait
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|b Tait
|91
|89
|4
|1
|102.25
|J.L. Denly
|c Tarr b Swanepoel
|85
|63
|5
|5
|134.92
|T. Banton
|c Adams b Dill
|23
|26
|1
|0
|88.46
|M.M. Ali
|c du Plessis b Swanepoel
|7
|12
|0
|0
|58.33
|S.M. Curran
|c Manack b Tait
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|C.R. Woakes
|c du Plessis b Tait
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.00
|T.K. Curran
|Not out
|13
|12
|1
|0
|108.33
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|4
|4
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|11w, 4lb
|15
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|346
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Malan 1.5ov
- 233 Root 34.5ov
- 283 Banton 42.2ov
- 316 Denly 44.2ov
- 322 Curran 45.4ov
- 327 Ali 46.6ov
- 330 Woakes 47.4ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|I. Manack
|10
|0
|63
|0
|6.30
|S. Tait
|10
|0
|56
|4
|5.60
|J.G. Dill
|7
|0
|73
|1
|10.43
|B. Swanepoel
|9
|0
|58
|2
|6.44
|S. Nhlebela
|9
|0
|61
|0
|6.78
|A.C. Mogakane
|5
|0
|31
|0
|6.20
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Feb 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl