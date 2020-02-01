Cricket Match

South Africa Invitation XI need 334 runs to win from 46.4 overs

SUMMARY
England 1st 346-7 (50.0 ov)
South Africa Invitation XI need 334 runs to win from 46.4 overs

England 1st Innings346-7

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.M. Bairstow ret not out 100 83 11 4 120.48
D.J. Malan c Tarr b Tait 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.E. Root (c) b Tait 91 89 4 1 102.25
J.L. Denly c Tarr b Swanepoel 85 63 5 5 134.92
T. Banton c Adams b Dill 23 26 1 0 88.46
M.M. Ali c du Plessis b Swanepoel 7 12 0 0 58.33
S.M. Curran c Manack b Tait 3 4 0 0 75.00
C.R. Woakes c du Plessis b Tait 5 5 0 0 100.00
T.K. Curran Not out 13 12 1 0 108.33
C.J. Jordan Not out 4 4 0 0 100.00
Extras 11w, 4lb 15
Total 50.0 Overs, 7 wkts 346
To Bat: 
A.U. Rashid
E.J.G. Morgan
J.J. Roy
M.W. Parkinson
S. Mahmood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Malan 1.5ov
  2. 233 Root 34.5ov
  3. 283 Banton 42.2ov
  4. 316 Denly 44.2ov
  5. 322 Curran 45.4ov
  6. 327 Ali 46.6ov
  7. 330 Woakes 47.4ov
South Africa In Bowling
O M R W Econ
I. Manack 10 0 63 0 6.30
S. Tait 10 0 56 4 5.60
J.G. Dill 7 0 73 1 10.43
B. Swanepoel 9 0 58 2 6.44
S. Nhlebela 9 0 61 0 6.78
A.C. Mogakane 5 0 31 0 6.20

Match Details

Date
1st Feb 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Boland Bank Park, Paarl