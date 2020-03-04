Cricket Match
S Africa
Australia
83-3 (13.0 ov)
S Africa vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|83-3 (13.0 ov)
|Australia are 83 for 3 with 37.0 overs left
Australia 1st Innings83-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Malan b Ngidi
|35
|23
|4
|1
|152.17
|A.J. Finch (c)
|Not out
|32
|36
|4
|0
|88.89
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Smuts b Ngidi
|13
|17
|1
|0
|76.47
|M. Labuschagne
|c Malan b Ngidi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.J.M. Short
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w, 2lb
|3
|Total
|13.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|83
Fall of Wickets
- 50 Warner 6.3ov
- 81 Smith 12.4ov
- 81 Labuschagne 12.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.A. Maharaj
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|A. Nortje
|4
|0
|31
|0
|7.75
|L. Ngidi
|4.5
|0
|26
|3
|5.38
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Mar 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Chevrolet Park
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
12.6
Lungi Ngidi to D'Arcy Short. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
12.5
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point, by Malan.
-
12.4
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket, by Smuts. Ngidi bags a second! Smith is normally so reliable off those pads, but he just dinks this one straight into the hands of short mid wicket. He was a tad too early on the shot, and couldn't keep it down. A simple take for Smuts gives the hosts the big scalp.
-
12.3
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
12.2
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
12.1
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Verreynne.
-
11.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
11.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
11.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
11.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
11.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smuts.
-
11.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
10.6
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
10.5
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
10.4
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
10.3
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
10.2
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
10.1
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
9.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Shamsi, fielded by Nortje.
-
9.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
9.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
9.3
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Finch latches onto that. It sits up nicely outside the off stump, and he hammers a cut shot past point for four.
-
9.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smuts.
-
9.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
9.1
Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
8.6
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
8.5
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
8.4
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
8.3
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
8.2
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
8.1
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Smuts.
-
7.6
Anrich Nortje to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
7.5
Anrich Nortje to Steven Smith. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smuts.
-
7.4
Anrich Nortje to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
7.3
Anrich Nortje to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
7.2
Anrich Nortje to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
7.1
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Smith's turn to get on the drive. He leans into the stroke, and thumps it away through extra cover for four.
-
6.6
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Gorgeous. Finch doesn't try and overhit, and just places this to the right of mid off. A despairing dive from the fielder, but the stop cannot be made, and the ball trickles into the rope.
-
6.5
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Verreynne.
-
6.4
Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
6.3
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to short extra cover, by Malan. Warner departs! He looked like he was in the mood for a big one, but perishes just as he was getting into gear. This wasn't really the length to drive at. Slightly back of a length, it comes high off the bat, and the ball loops into the hands of extra cover. The wrong shot choice causes his downfall. Important wicket to pick up for South Africa.
-
6.2
Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
6.1
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Verreynne.
-
5.6
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Warner was trying to run this down, but it went a lot finer than he intended. Off the outer half, and away to the third man fence.
-
5.5
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Warner stays legside of the ball to open up the offside, and he belts this handsomely over the top for four more.
-
5.4
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Shamsi.
-
5.3
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
5.2
Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side backing away Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
5.1
Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
4.6
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
4.5
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
4.4
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Expansive from the Australian captain this time. He gets some width, frees up the arms, and cracks it over cover for another four.
-
4.3
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Glorious timing from Finch. He gets one of the pads, and he picks it off nicely. Clipped through square leg for his first boundary.
-
4.2
Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
4.1
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
3.6
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, direct hit by Maharaj.
-
3.5
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smuts.
-
3.4
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
3.3
Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by Shamsi.
-
3.2
SIX! Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Warner looked a bit awkward with that short ball, but the result says otherwise. He leans back, takes it on, and muscles it over square leg for six.
-
3.1
Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.