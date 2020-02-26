Cricket Match
S Africa
Australia
139-2 (14.5 ov)
S Africa vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|139-2 (14.5 ov)
|Australia are 139 for 2 with 5.1 overs left
Australia 1st Innings139-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Miller b Nortje
|57
|37
|5
|2
|154.05
|A.J. Finch (c)
|lbw Shamsi
|55
|37
|6
|1
|148.65
|M.S. Wade
|Not out
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|M.R. Marsh
|Not out
|12
|8
|0
|1
|150.00
|Extras
|6w, 5lb
|11
|Total
|14.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|139
Fall of Wickets
- 120 Warner 11.3ov
- 123 Finch 12.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|3
|0
|34
|0
|11.33
|A. Nortje
|3
|0
|26
|1
|8.67
|L. Ngidi
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|D. Pretorius
|2.4
|0
|28
|0
|10.50
|T. Shamsi
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Feb 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- B P Jele, A T Holdstock
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B M White
Live Commentary
-
14.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Matthew Wade. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, shy attempt by de Kock.
-
14.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
14.4
Wide Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, off stump moves in front pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
14.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
14.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Matthew Wade. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
14.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
13.6
Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
13.5
SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. This should help to restore some momentum into proceedings for the tourists. Marsh spots the length early and helps the ball on it's way miles over fine leg.
-
13.4
Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
13.3
Kagiso Rabada to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
13.2
Kagiso Rabada to Matthew Wade. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
13.1
Kagiso Rabada to Matthew Wade. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
12.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Matthew Wade. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
12.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mitchell Marsh. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
12.4
OUT! L.B.W. Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump moves in front slog sweeping, hit pad to. Up goes the finger, Shamsi really deserved that wicket. Finch was attempting something a bit different, a bit ambitious, and he pays the price as he misses a straight one. Jubilation for the bowler and the hosts, after a tough start they are dragging themselves back into this.
-
12.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Matthew Wade. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
12.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Matthew Wade. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
12.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, shy attempt by de Kock.
-
11.6
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
11.5
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
11.4
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by van Biljon.
-
11.3
OUT! Caught. Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Miller. Finally the local fans have something to cheer, Miller circles underneath a high ball and makes no mistake. That was a sharp bumper from Nortje, onto Warner quickly to rush him for pace and balloon up off the edge. South Africa have an opening now, can they put the squeeze on?
-
11.2
Anrich Nortje to David Warner. Leg cutter back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
11.1
Anrich Nortje to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
10.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
10.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, run save by van Biljon.
-
10.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
10.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
10.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
10.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
9.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Aaron Finch. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
9.5
Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
9.4
SIX! Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Oh my word, that is a monumental hit. Warner clears his front leg and swings with alacrity to send the ball soaring into the trees. That's fifty for him, an outstanding knock to match his captain at the other end and a welcome return to the scene of the crime.
-
9.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Aaron Finch. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
9.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Klaasen. That's a brutal half century by Finch. He's got a history of gigantic scores in this format so he'll be thinking about another one tonight, not satisfied just yet.
-
9.1
Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
8.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
8.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
-
8.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side down the track working, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
8.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
8.2
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Superb footwork gets Warner into the ideal position to smoke this hard and flat back over the bowler's head. South Africa desperately need a wicket, they can't stem the flow of boundaries at the moment.
-
8.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Switch Hit, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
7.6
Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
7.5
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
7.4
Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
7.4
Wide Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
7.3
Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
7.2
Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
7.2
Wide Lungi Ngidi to Aaron Finch. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
7.1
Lungi Ngidi to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
6.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
6.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
6.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
-
6.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
6.2
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Aaron Finch. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Rank delivery, easy pickings for Finch as Shamsi drags one down way too short. The powerplay has finished but the carnage certainly hasn't. The sky is the limit for Australia right now.
-
6.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to David Warner. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 1 run, run save by Miller.
-
5.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Nortje.
Amazing powerplay for Australia. Finch and Warner have found the boundary regularly and when they haven't done that they have sprinted hard for every single run.
-
5.5
Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
5.4
Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
5.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
5.3
Wide Dwaine Pretorius to Aaron Finch. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
5.2
Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by van Biljon.
-
5.1
SIX! Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Walloped miles back into the crowd, that's how to greet a new bowler into the attack. Pretorius doesn't have the pace to bowl that short and Warner's eyes light up straight away.