Day 2 of 5
Badge

S Africa

210
Close
Badge

India

223 & 57-2  (17.0 ov)

India lead South Africa by 70 runs with 8 wickets remaining

S Africa vs India

South Africa vs India: Jasprit Bumrah takes five wickets as tourists move ahead in series decider

India close day two of series-deciding third Test in Cape Town leading South Africa by 70 runs after reaching 57-2 in their second innings; Jasprit Bumrah earlier bags five wickets and Keegan Petersen scores 72 as South Africa dismissed for 210 to trail by 13 on first innings

Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets as India dismissed South Africa for 210 in Cape Town

Jasprit Bumrah snared his seventh Test five-wicket haul as India earned a 13-run first-innings lead over South Africa on day two of the series-deciding third game in Cape Town.

Bumrah bagged 5-42 as the hosts were dismissed for 210 in reply to India's initial 223 all out, with his wickets including Keegan Petersen (72), who was the only Proteas batter to pass 28.

India swelled their lead to 70 by stumps but did lose openers KL Rahul (10) and Mayank Agarwal, with skipper Virat Kohli 14 not out and Cheteshwar Puajara unbeaten on nine as the tourists closed on 57-2.

Agarwal and Rahul were caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen respectively in the space of seven balls as India slipped to 24-2 before Kohli and Pujara steadied matters.

India quick Bumrah bowled Aiden Markram (8) with the second ball of the day after South Africa resumed on 17-1 - Dean Elgar having been dismissed by Bumrah the previous night.

Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (25) also fell in the morning session, castled by Umesh Yadav, before Petersen added 67 with Rassie van der Dussen (21) for the fourth wicket and then 42 with Temba Bavuma (28) for the fifth.

Bavuma's dismissal triggered a collapse of four wickets for 20 runs amid an overall clatter of 6-51, with Petersen snicking Bumrah to Pujara at slip to leave the home side 174-8.

Rabada (15) and Duanne Olivier (10no) took South Africa nearer to parity but the former was out to Shardul Thakur before Bumrah clinched his five-for with the scalp of Lungi Ngidi (3)

Watch day three of the series-deciding third Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8am on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Jan 2022
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
A T Holdstock, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
A Paleker
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
B P Jele

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Markram b Jansen 10
M.A. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7
C.A. Pujara Not out 9
V. Kohli Not out 14
Extras 5nb, 8b, 4lb 17
Total 17.0 Overs 57 - 2
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Rabada 6 1 25 1
Olivier 2 0 13 0
M. Jansen 5 3 7 1
L. Ngidi 3 3 0 0
K.A. Maharaj 1 1 0 0
Full Bowling Card

