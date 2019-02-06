Pakistan will be hoping to finish their tour to South Africa on a high when the teams meet for the third and final T20I in Centurion.

The Proteas clinched the 20-over series with a seven-run win in Johannesburg after a dramatic collapse by the visitors saw them lose 6-34 in 24 balls.

It condemned Pakistan to their first T20I series loss in 12, with the No 1 ranked 20-over team having won 11 matches on the bounce prior to their six-run defeat in the first game in Cape Town.

David Miller will remain as captain, having led the side in the second match in the absence of usual skipper Faf du Plessis, who has been rested for the last two games of the series.

Meanwhile, Usman Shinwari's place in the side might be in danger after he finished with the worst T20I figures, 0-63, for a Pakistan bowler - with the 29 runs he conceded in the final over of the innings proving to be the difference in the match.

However, captain Sarfraz Ahmed could return after completing his four-match ban, handed down by the International Cricket Committee over racist comments aimed at South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI in Durban.

