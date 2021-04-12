Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

 

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

85-3  (11.4 ov)

S Africa vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 85-3 (11.4 ov)
Pakistan are 85 for 3 with 8.2 overs left

Pakistan 1st Innings85-3

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M. Rizwan c Markram b Linde 0 1 0 0 0.00
S. Khan c Markram b Linde 8 12 0 1 66.67
M.B. Azam (c) Not out 28 32 2 0 87.50
M. Hafeez c Klaasen b Linde 32 23 6 0 139.13
H. Ali Not out 11 5 2 0 220.00
Extras 3nb, 3w, 6
Total 11.4 Overs, 3 wkts 85
To Bat: 
M. Nawaz,
F. Ashraf,
H. Ali,
S.S. Afridi,
U. Qadir,
M. Hasnain

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Rizwan 0.1ov
  2. 10 Khan 2.5ov
  3. 68 Hafeez 10.5ov
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
G.F. Linde 4 0 23 3 5.75
B.E. Hendricks 3 0 19 0 6.33
T. Shamsi 2 0 16 0 8.00
Williams 2 0 14 0 7.00
S.S.B. Magala 0.3 0 13 0 26.00

Match Details

Date
12th Apr 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
New Wanderers Stadium
Umpires
A T Holdstock, B P Jele
TV Umpire
S George
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A Paleker

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 12, 2021 2:22pm

  •  

    11.4

    Sisanda Magala to Babar Azam. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    11.3

    Wide Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    11.2

    Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Lubbe.

  •  

    11.1

    FREE HIT. FOUR! Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    FREE HIT. Wide Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    11.1

    FREE HIT. No ball Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed and it was a no ball, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    11.1

    FREE HIT. No ball Sisanda Magala to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    11.1

    No ball Sisanda Magala to Babar Azam. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    10.6

    FOUR! George Linde to Haider Ali. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  • 10.5

    OUT! Caught. George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, outside edge, caught by Klaasen.

  •  

    10.4

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    10.3

    George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    10.2

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    10.1

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    9.6

    Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    9.5

    Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    9.2

    Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.1

    Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    8.6

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.5

    APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    8.4

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    8.2

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    8.1

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    7.6

    Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Leg cutter full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lubbe.

  •  

    7.5

    Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for 1 run, run save by Malan.

  •  

    7.4

    FOUR! Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lubbe.

  •  

    7.2

    Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    7.1

    Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    6.6

    FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Gets into the position early to sweeps this to the fence.

  •  

    6.5

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    6.4

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.

  •  

    6.2

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by van Biljon.

  •  

    5.4

    Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by van Biljon.

  •  

    5.1

    Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Linde.

  •  

    4.6

    George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lubbe.

  •  

    4.5

    George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    4.4

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    4.4

    Wide George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    4.3

    George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock ball full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    4.2

    FOUR! George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Phehlukwayo. Cuts away nicely to the fence for a boundary.

  •  

    4.1

    George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    3.3

    Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    3.2

    Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Markram, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    3.1

    Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    2.6

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

  • 2.5

    OUT! Caught. George Linde to Sharjeel Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Markram. Goes for the big hit but mistimes it to the fielder at mid off.

  •  

    2.4

    George Linde to Sharjeel Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    2.3

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    2.2

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by van Biljon.

  •  

    2.1

    George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.

