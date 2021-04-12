Cricket Match
S Africa
Pakistan
85-3 (11.4 ov)
S Africa vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|85-3 (11.4 ov)
|Pakistan are 85 for 3 with 8.2 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings85-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|c Markram b Linde
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Khan
|c Markram b Linde
|8
|12
|0
|1
|66.67
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|28
|32
|2
|0
|87.50
|M. Hafeez
|c Klaasen b Linde
|32
|23
|6
|0
|139.13
|H. Ali
|Not out
|11
|5
|2
|0
|220.00
|Extras
|3nb, 3w,
|6
|Total
|11.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|85
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Rizwan 0.1ov
- 10 Khan 2.5ov
- 68 Hafeez 10.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.F. Linde
|4
|0
|23
|3
|5.75
|B.E. Hendricks
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|T. Shamsi
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|Williams
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
|S.S.B. Magala
|0.3
|0
|13
|0
|26.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- New Wanderers Stadium
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- S George
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
11.4
Sisanda Magala to Babar Azam. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs.
-
11.3
Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
11.3
Wide Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
11.2
Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Lubbe.
-
11.1
FREE HIT. FOUR! Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
11.1
FREE HIT. Wide Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
11.1
FREE HIT. No ball Sisanda Magala to Haider Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed and it was a no ball, fielded by Klaasen.
-
11.1
FREE HIT. No ball Sisanda Magala to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Malan.
-
11.1
No ball Sisanda Magala to Babar Azam. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
10.6
FOUR! George Linde to Haider Ali. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, outside edge, caught by Klaasen.
-
10.4
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
10.3
George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
10.2
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
10.1
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
9.6
Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
9.5
Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
9.4
FOUR! Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
9.3
Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
9.2
Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.1
Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
8.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run.
-
8.5
APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen, appeal made for Stumped.
-
8.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
8.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
8.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
7.6
Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Leg cutter full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lubbe.
-
7.5
Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for 1 run, run save by Malan.
-
7.4
FOUR! Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
7.3
Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lubbe.
-
7.2
Lizaad Williams to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
7.1
Lizaad Williams to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
6.6
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Gets into the position early to sweeps this to the fence.
-
6.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
6.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Hafeez. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Magala.
-
6.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.1
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Babar Azam. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
5.6
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by van Biljon.
-
5.4
Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
5.3
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by van Biljon.
-
5.1
Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Linde.
-
4.6
George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lubbe.
-
4.5
George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
4.4
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
4.4
Wide George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
4.3
George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock ball full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
4.2
FOUR! George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Phehlukwayo. Cuts away nicely to the fence for a boundary.
-
4.1
George Linde to Mohammad Hafeez. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
3.6
Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
3.5
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
3.4
Beuran Hendricks to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
3.3
Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
3.2
Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Markram, fielded by Klaasen.
-
3.1
Beuran Hendricks to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.6
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
2.5
OUT! Caught. George Linde to Sharjeel Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Markram. Goes for the big hit but mistimes it to the fielder at mid off.
-
2.4
George Linde to Sharjeel Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
2.3
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
2.2
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by van Biljon.
-
2.1
George Linde to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.