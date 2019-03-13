Cricket Match
S Africa
Sri Lanka
189 (39.2 ov)
S Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|189All out (39.2 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 189 all out with 10.4 overs left - Between Innings
Sri Lanka 1st Innings189 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Duminy b Nortje
|29
|27
|5
|0
|107.41
|W.U. Tharanga
|c Shamsi b Steyn
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|B.O.P. Fernando
|c Hendricks b Ngidi
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Nortje b Phehlukwayo
|21
|42
|1
|0
|50.00
|P.A.R.P. Perera
|c de Kock b Nortje
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|P.H.K.D. Mendis
|c de Kock b Nortje
|9
|25
|1
|0
|36.00
|D.M. de Silva
|c Nortje b Duminy
|22
|46
|2
|0
|47.83
|N.L.T.C. Perera
|c&b Shamsi
|12
|17
|0
|0
|70.59
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo
|78
|57
|7
|4
|136.84
|S.L. Malinga (c)
|run out (Hendricks)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A.K. Rajitha
|Not out
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|12w, 2lb
|14
|Total
|All Out, 39.2 Overs
|189
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Tharanga 2.1ov
- 19 Fernando 3.4ov
- 51 Fernando 10.3ov
- 51 Perera 10.4ov
- 69 Mendis 16.6ov
- 71 Mendis 17.4ov
- 97 Perera 24.6ov
- 123 de Silva 31.4ov
- 131 Malinga 33.4ov
- 189 Tillakaratna 39.2ov
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Mar 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- St George's Park
- Umpires
- A S Dar, S George
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
39.2
OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover, by du Plessis. He's picked out the man in the deep, the fun is over for Udana. He's played a fantastic fighting knock to boost Sri Lankan spirits and give them a bit more of a total to try and defend.
South Africa will require 190 to go 4-0 up the series after bowling Sri Lanka out within 40 overs at St George's Park. It could have been much worse for the tourists if not for a swashbuckling 78 made by Isuru Udana which rescued them from embarrassment. He showed the surface is decent for batting though, meaning the hosts will be very confident of succeeding in the chase. All of their bowlers picked up wickets but it was Anrich Nortje who was the most threatening, although he received some late punishment from Udana to dent his figures.
-
39.1
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Boshed through the offside with a vicious swing of the willow, this is sensational hitting by Udana.
-
38.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
38.5
APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by du Plessis, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
38.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
38.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Slider length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
38.2
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg moves in front slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Helped on it's way over fine leg, Udana is adding more and more hope to the Sri Lankan dressing room with every shot he plays.
-
38.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
37.6
Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Steyn.
-
37.5
SIX! Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Slower length ball, to leg backing away Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Boom, that's gone miles back to smash into the electronic scoreboard. Udana has taken a real liking to Nortje and now the bowler is under serious pressure.
-
37.4
Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
37.3
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Swatted away with disdain, Udana is really enjoying himself out there now. This is frustating for South Africa.
-
37.2
Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
37.1
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Full toss, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep extra cover for 4 runs, dropped catch by du Plessis. Du Plessis got a good hand on that but he can only parry it away to the fence. It looks like he misjudged it slightly, he didn't need to attempt the catch with just one hand. Useful runs for Sri Lanka.
-
36.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
36.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
36.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
36.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
36.3
Wide Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
36.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
36.1
APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Tabraiz Shamsi to Kasun Rajitha. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Miller, appeal made for L.B.W. Up goes the finger, Shamsi thinks he has the innings wrapped up but he has to wait for confirmation as Sri Lanka review. Ball tracking shows it was spinning too much, frustration for the hosts.
-
35.6
Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Short, off stump backing away pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
35.5
Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi, fielded by Ngidi.
-
35.5
Wide Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Short, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
35.4
Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
35.3
SIX! Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Three in a row, what a way to go to a maiden ODI half century. Udana has been the lone beacon of hope for Sri Lanka today. Perhaps a few more overs of hitting like this and there is still a chance for them in this match.
-
35.2
SIX! Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Clobbered for six more, Udana anticipated the short length and nailed it high and handsome over wide long on. Outstanding stuff.
-
35.1
SIX! Anrich Nortje to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. What a hit that is, amazing defiance by Sri Lanka's number nine. Nortje wouldn't have been expecting that at the start of his new spell.
-
34.6
APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo, appeal made for L.B.W. Another big appeal, this one looked a lot closer but now the hosts don't have a review to use. They can only blame themselves.
-
34.5
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hendricks, appeal made for L.B.W. Wasted review, it never looked out and ball tracking confirms. The umpire looks a little confused as to why they even appealed.
-
34.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
34.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
34.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
34.1
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Top spinning length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Clever stroke, Udana knows where the fielders are and opens the face of the blade to get the ball there.
-
33.6
JP Duminy to Isuru Udana. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
33.5
JP Duminy to Isuru Udana. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 2 runs, run save by Markram, run save by Steyn.
-
33.4
OUT! Run Out. JP Duminy to Lasith Malinga. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket, direct hit by Hendricks. This is unacceptable from the skipper. As captain, Malinga should be setting the example for his team even though batting isn't his strongest skill. You would expect him to still do the basics like running his bat in but inexplicably he has neglected to do so on this occasion. Hendricks is on target with his throw to the non-striker's end, Malinga has to walk off embarrassed.
-
33.3
JP Duminy to Lasith Malinga. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
33.2
JP Duminy to Isuru Udana. Off break back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep point for 1 run.
-
33.1
FOUR! JP Duminy to Isuru Udana. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Udana has the license to play a few shots now, it's the only chance Sri Lanka have of posting anything above 150. He looks comfortable against the spinners, carting Duminy over the top here with plenty of poise.
-
32.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
32.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
32.5
Wide Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
32.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
32.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
32.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
32.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
31.6
JP Duminy to Isuru Udana. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
31.5
JP Duminy to Isuru Udana. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
31.4
OUT! Caught. JP Duminy to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Nortje. Oh dear, this just sums up the day for Sri Lanka. Duminy floats out a rank long hop and the batsman somehow contrives to send it straight to the man in the deep. Dhananjaya de Silva trudges off disgusted with himself, he lost his shape trying to hit it too hard and has paid the price.
-
31.3
FOUR! JP Duminy to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Slammed over the top with ferocity, de Silva shows his first sign of aggression against the spinners.
-
31.2
JP Duminy to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
31.1
JP Duminy to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Duminy, fielded by Miller.
-
30.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Isuru Udana. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
Drinks are brought onto the field with Sri Lanka struggling at 119/7 in the Fourth ODI. The tourists will be looking to eke out as many runs as possible from their remaining overs with Dhananjaya de Silva the last recognised batsman at the crease. Faf du Plessis will be pretty happy with how things have gone so far today, now he wants his bowlers to be ruthless and finish off this innings.
-
30.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
30.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
30.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
30.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
30.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Dhananjaya de Silva. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by de Kock.