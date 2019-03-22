Cricket Match
S Africa 1st Innings17-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.K. Markram
|c Malinga b Tillakaratna
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|R.R. Hendricks
|Not out
|8
|10
|1
|0
|80.00
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|17
Fall of Wickets
- 9 Markram 1.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|1.5
|0
|8
|0
|4.36
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Mar 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- S George, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
3.2
Akila Dananjaya to Reeza Hendricks. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
3.1
Akila Dananjaya to Reeza Hendricks. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Perera.
2.6
Lasith Malinga to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, mis-fielded by de Silva, fielded by Tillakaratna.
2.5
Lasith Malinga to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
2.4
Lasith Malinga to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
2.3
Lasith Malinga to Rassie van der Dussen. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
2.2
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
2.1
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
1.6
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
1.5
OUT! Caught. Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Malinga. That's out, an easy catch for Lasith Malinga. There are no debut fireworks from Markram in front of his home crowd. He completely mis-timed that as he looked to hit over the top and Sri Lanka strike early.
1.4
Isuru Udana to Reeza Hendricks. Slower ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Vandersay.
1.3
Isuru Udana to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tillakaratna.
1.2
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
1.1
Isuru Udana to Aiden Markram. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
0.6
Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
0.5
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
0.4
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
0.3
Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
0.2
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. That's a nice start for Hendricks and South Africa, lots of width and crunched away to the offside boundary.
0.1
NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Aiden Markram. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.