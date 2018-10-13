Cricket Match

S Africa

13:30
Zimbabwe

Teams will be announced at the toss

S Africa vs Zimbabwe

South Africa could rest captain Faf du Plessis for the final T20I against Zimbabwe

South Africa will be looking for a clean sweep in the T20Is against Zimbabwe, watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1:25pm on Sunday

Faf du Plessis registered scores of 34 and 12 in the first two T20Is respectively

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis may sit out the final T20I against Zimbabwe in order to fulfil the team's desire to have every player compete in two matches in the series.

JP Duminy, who has already taken over toss throwing duties, is likely to lead the Proteas in Du Plessis' absence.

The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the match represents the visitors' final chance of registering a win on their tour.

Live International T20 Cricket

S Africa vs Zimbabwe

October 14, 2018, 1:25pm


After losing the one-day international series 3-0, Hamilton Masakadza's side are on the cusp of another disappointing series sweep, having failed to come out on top in the crucial moments of the first two T20Is.

Batsman Elton Chigumbura remains in danger of being dropped after registering scores of 27, 0, 9, 0 and 6 in his five innings across both white-ball series against South Africa.

With a tour of Bangladesh in late October on the horizon for Zimbabwe, victory in the final T20I would come as a welcome confidence booster.

Watch the third T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.25pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
14th Oct 2018
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Willowmoore Park, Benoni

