South Africa captain Faf du Plessis may sit out the final T20I against Zimbabwe in order to fulfil the team's desire to have every player compete in two matches in the series.

JP Duminy, who has already taken over toss throwing duties, is likely to lead the Proteas in Du Plessis' absence.

The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the match represents the visitors' final chance of registering a win on their tour.

October 14, 2018

After losing the one-day international series 3-0, Hamilton Masakadza's side are on the cusp of another disappointing series sweep, having failed to come out on top in the crucial moments of the first two T20Is.

Batsman Elton Chigumbura remains in danger of being dropped after registering scores of 27, 0, 9, 0 and 6 in his five innings across both white-ball series against South Africa.

With a tour of Bangladesh in late October on the horizon for Zimbabwe, victory in the final T20I would come as a welcome confidence booster.

Watch the third T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.25pm on Sunday.