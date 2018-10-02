Cricket Match

South Africa take on Zimbabwe in Wednesday's second one-day international, knowing a win will clinch the series with a game to spare.

The Proteas won by five wickets in a low-scoring affair at Kimberley and another victory at Bloemfontein would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Lungi Ngidi took 3-19 to be named player of the match in the first game and he credited the influence and experience of Dale Steyn in helping him to perform as he did.

Steyn, 35, is in the South Africa squad and although he was left out of the XI for the first ODI, he has taken on the role of a mentor for the younger bowlers.

"Dale is very helpful," Ngidi said. "He's our most experienced bowler. And he also gave me a few tips when we were out there: maybe try a few cross-seam balls, maybe the odd slower one.

"It really does help having Dale in the system, and in the team. There are all sorts of ideas to bounce off him."

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has called on his team to adapt to the conditions after they were bowled out cheaply on a slow surface in the last match.

"We just didn't put enough runs on the board," he said. "The wicket played a little differently to what we expected, but even after having adjusted we still didn't bat for long enough.

"We needed at least another 50 or 60 to really make a game of it. One-eighty to 200 would have been really competitive.

"[The pitch] was sometimes slow, and sometimes bounced a little more than expected. We still should have been able to adjust. As international cricketers, you come across things like that and you should be able to adjust and make use of the conditions you get."

