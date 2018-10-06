Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

 

In Play
Badge

Zimbabwe

200-7  (43.1 ov)

Zimbabwe are 200 for 7 with 6.5 overs left

S Africa vs Zimbabwe

SUMMARY
Zimbabwe 1st 200-7 (43.1 ov)
Zimbabwe are 200 for 7 with 6.5 overs left

Zimbabwe 1st Innings200-7

zimbabwe Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H. Masakadza (c) c Klaasen b Rabada 28 39 3 0 71.79
S.F. Mire b Tahir 7 18 0 0 38.89
C.R. Ervine c Klaasen b Steyn 0 3 0 0 0.00
B.R.M. Taylor s Klaasen b Tahir 40 44 6 0 90.91
S.C. Williams c&b Rabada 69 79 10 0 87.34
P.J. Moor c Hendricks b Steyn 10 18 0 1 55.56
E. Chigumbura c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo 9 26 1 0 34.62
D.T. Tiripano Not out 17 21 4 0 80.95
B. Mavuta Not out 13 11 2 0 118.18
Extras 7w, 7
Total 43.1 Overs, 7 wkts 200
To Bat: 
K.M. Jarvis,
T.L. Chatara

Fall of Wickets

  1. 16 Mire 5.5ov
  2. 21 Ervine 6.4ov
  3. 44 Masakadza 10.6ov
  4. 117 Taylor 26.2ov
  5. 151 Moor 32.3ov
  6. 159 Williams 34.5ov
  7. 182 Chigumbura 40.1ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
Steyn 7 1 22 2 3.14
M I T Tahir 10 1 44 2 4.40
K. Rabada 8 1 21 2 2.63
T. Shamsi 9 0 68 0 7.56
A.L. Phehlukwayo 5 0 31 1 6.20
Duminy 4 1 14 0 3.50

Match Details

Date
6th Oct 2018
Toss
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Boland Bank Park, Paarl
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, S George
TV Umpire
B P Jele
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
A Paleker

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 6, 2018 3:34pm

  •  

    43.1

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.

  •  

    42.6

    FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Crashing drive beats the outstretched arm of mid on and goes for four. 200 up

  •  

    42.5

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    42.4

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    42.3

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Donald Tiripano. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

  •  

    42.2

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    42.1

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    41.6

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    41.5

    FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, past third man for 4 runs. Far from conventional, nearly falling over as he plays the shot, but Tiripano gets enough on it to get a boundary

  •  

    41.4

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Steyn.

  •  

    41.3

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Brandon Mavuta. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zondo.

  •  

    41.2

    FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Brandon Mavuta. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Lovely drive down the ground, lifted nicely over mid on

  •  

    41.1

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Brandon Mavuta. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    40.6

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    40.5

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    40.4

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    40.3

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zondo.

  •  

    40.2

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  • 40.1

    OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, top edge to wicketkeeper, by Klaasen. The bowling change works, but diappointing from Chigumbura. A nothing ball and he doesn't move his feet so edges behind

  •  

    39.6

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    39.5

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  •  

    39.4

    FOUR! Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Horrid ball by Tahir and Tiripano rocks back and hoists it away for four

  •  

    39.3

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    39.2

    FOUR! Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Down leg side and helped on it's way for four

  •  

    39.1

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    38.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    38.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    38.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    38.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, off stump no foot movement pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    38.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    38.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    37.6

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    37.5

    FOUR! Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Tahir drops one short and it gets what it deserves

  •  

    37.4

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    37.3

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away Steer, to first slip for no runs.

  •  

    37.2

    Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Steyn.

  •  

    37.1

    Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    36.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    36.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    36.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    36.4

    Wide Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    36.3

    FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Rabada has lost his stride a bit in this over and serves up a nice leg stump half volley

  •  

    36.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    36.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Steyn.

  •  

    36.1

    Wide Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, down leg side no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    36.1

    Wide Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, down leg side no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    35.6

    Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zondo.

  •  

    35.5

    Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    35.4

    Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    35.3

    Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly yorker, middle stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

  •  

    35.2

    Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    35.1

    Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    35.1

    Wide Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    34.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Donald Tiripano. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  • 34.5

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Kagiso Rabada to Sean Williams. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge to silly mid on, by Rabada. A shame and a soft dismissal to go as Williams looks to turn one away, but only gets a leading edge back. Rabada continues to cause problems even to the most set batsman and the change to round the wicket helps

  •  

    34.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Sean Williams. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    34.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Sean Williams. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

  •  

    34.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

  •  

    34.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

Full Commentary