Cricket Match
S Africa
Zimbabwe
200-7 (43.1 ov)
S Africa vs Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe 1st
|200-7 (43.1 ov)
|Zimbabwe are 200 for 7 with 6.5 overs left
Zimbabwe 1st Innings200-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Masakadza (c)
|c Klaasen b Rabada
|28
|39
|3
|0
|71.79
|S.F. Mire
|b Tahir
|7
|18
|0
|0
|38.89
|C.R. Ervine
|c Klaasen b Steyn
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.R.M. Taylor
|s Klaasen b Tahir
|40
|44
|6
|0
|90.91
|S.C. Williams
|c&b Rabada
|69
|79
|10
|0
|87.34
|P.J. Moor
|c Hendricks b Steyn
|10
|18
|0
|1
|55.56
|E. Chigumbura
|c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo
|9
|26
|1
|0
|34.62
|D.T. Tiripano
|Not out
|17
|21
|4
|0
|80.95
|B. Mavuta
|Not out
|13
|11
|2
|0
|118.18
|Extras
|7w,
|7
|Total
|43.1 Overs, 7 wkts
|200
- To Bat:
- K.M. Jarvis,
- T.L. Chatara
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Mire 5.5ov
- 21 Ervine 6.4ov
- 44 Masakadza 10.6ov
- 117 Taylor 26.2ov
- 151 Moor 32.3ov
- 159 Williams 34.5ov
- 182 Chigumbura 40.1ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Steyn
|7
|1
|22
|2
|3.14
|M I T Tahir
|10
|1
|44
|2
|4.40
|K. Rabada
|8
|1
|21
|2
|2.63
|T. Shamsi
|9
|0
|68
|0
|7.56
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|5
|0
|31
|1
|6.20
|Duminy
|4
|1
|14
|0
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, S George
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
43.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
42.6
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Crashing drive beats the outstretched arm of mid on and goes for four. 200 up
-
42.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
42.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
42.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Donald Tiripano. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
42.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
42.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
41.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
41.5
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, past third man for 4 runs. Far from conventional, nearly falling over as he plays the shot, but Tiripano gets enough on it to get a boundary
-
41.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Donald Tiripano. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
41.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Brandon Mavuta. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zondo.
-
41.2
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Brandon Mavuta. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Lovely drive down the ground, lifted nicely over mid on
-
41.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Brandon Mavuta. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rabada.
-
40.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
40.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
40.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
40.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zondo.
-
40.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Brandon Mavuta. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
40.1
OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, top edge to wicketkeeper, by Klaasen. The bowling change works, but diappointing from Chigumbura. A nothing ball and he doesn't move his feet so edges behind
-
39.6
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
39.5
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
39.4
FOUR! Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Horrid ball by Tahir and Tiripano rocks back and hoists it away for four
-
39.3
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
39.2
FOUR! Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Down leg side and helped on it's way for four
-
39.1
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
38.6
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
38.5
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
38.4
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
38.3
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, off stump no foot movement pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
38.2
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
38.1
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
37.6
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
37.5
FOUR! Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Tahir drops one short and it gets what it deserves
-
37.4
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
37.3
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away Steer, to first slip for no runs.
-
37.2
Imran Tahir to Donald Tiripano. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
37.1
Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
36.6
Kagiso Rabada to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
36.5
Kagiso Rabada to Donald Tiripano. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
36.4
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
36.4
Wide Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
36.3
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Rabada has lost his stride a bit in this over and serves up a nice leg stump half volley
-
36.2
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
36.1
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
-
36.1
Wide Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Half volley, down leg side no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
-
35.6
Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zondo.
-
35.5
Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
35.4
Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
35.3
Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly yorker, middle stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
35.2
Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
35.1
Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
35.1
Wide Imran Tahir to Elton Chigumbura. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
34.6
Kagiso Rabada to Donald Tiripano. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
34.5
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Kagiso Rabada to Sean Williams. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge to silly mid on, by Rabada. A shame and a soft dismissal to go as Williams looks to turn one away, but only gets a leading edge back. Rabada continues to cause problems even to the most set batsman and the change to round the wicket helps
-
34.4
Kagiso Rabada to Sean Williams. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
34.3
Kagiso Rabada to Sean Williams. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
34.2
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
34.1
Kagiso Rabada to Elton Chigumbura. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.