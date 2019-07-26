Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Lasith Malinga said goodbye to one-day cricket in style as his devastating opening spell helped Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 91 runs.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Malinga received a guard of honour from his team mates at the start of the second innings at a packed R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in his 226th and final ODI.

The 35-year-old bowled Tamim Iqbal with a yorker fifth ball and then Soumya Sarkar in the ninth over, before dismissing Mustafizur Rahman to seal victory and put his side 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"I think it's the correct time to retire," said Malinga, who plans to carry on playing Twenty20 cricket.

"I've played last 15 years for Sri Lanka. I feel it's the right time to move (on) because we have to look forward to 2023 (World Cup).

"The captain expected me to take a wicket throughout my career... I tried my best, that's why I succeeded. You have to be yourself."

Bangladesh were bowled out for 223 in reply to Sri Lanka's 315, with only Mushfiqur Rahim (67) and Sabbir Rahman (60) passing fifty.

Kusal Perera (111) had hit a century for the hosts, who will now be looking to seal the series by winning Sunday's second ODI at the same venue.