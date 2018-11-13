Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

99-8
Result
Badge

South Africa

102-3

South Africa Women win by 7 wickets

Sri Lanka vs South Africa

South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka to start World T20 with victory

Proteas to play England next, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Friday

0:27
Watch every match from the ICC Women's World T20 live on Sky Sports this November

Shabnim Ismail led a fine bowling display as South Africa Women kicked off their World T20 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

SCORECARD

v

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

England vs South Africa

November 16, 2018, 7:30pm


Remote Record

Ismail picked up 3-10 from her four overs and the five other South Africa bowlers used struck once each as Sri Lanka were held to 99-8 - Sashikala Siriwardena top-scoring with 21 as captain and key batter Chamari Atapattu fell lbw to Marizanne Kapp for three.

Kapp (38) then shared a 67-run, third-wicket stand with skipper Dane van Niekerk (33 not out) as South Africa secured victory with nine balls remaining in St Lucia.

The Proteas were reduced to 6-2 with openers Laura Wolvaardt (4) and Lizelle Lee (1) falling from successive deliveries but Kapp and Van Niekerk eased any nerves, with the latter steering her side home alongside Mignon du Preez (16no) after Kapp was pinned lbw by Siriwardena.

Shabnim Ismail wheels away after taking a wicket

South Africa's next game is against defending champions Windies, before they battle England, who rebounded from a washout against Sri Lanka first up to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on DLS, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Friday.

Sri Lanka will be looking to chalk up their first win when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm.

Watch every match from the ICC Women's World T20 live on Sky Sports.

Match Details

Date
13th - 16th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, S I S Saikat
TV Umpire
S J Nogajski
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
J Williams

south africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L. Lee c Surangika b Weerakkody 1
L. Wolvaardt b Prabodani 4
M. Kapp lbw Siriwardena 38
D. van Niekerk Not out 33
M. du Preez Not out 16
Extras 1nb, 9w, 10
Total 18.3 Overs 102 - 3
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.D.U. Prabodhani 4 0 22 1
Weerakkody 4 0 21 1
B.M.S.M. Kumari 1.3 0 12 0
H.A.S.D. Siriwardene 4 0 12 1
O.U. Ranasinghe 2 0 15 0
N.N.D. de Silva 1 0 9 0
A.C. Jayangani 2 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK