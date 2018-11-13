Watch every match from the ICC Women's World T20 live on Sky Sports this November

Shabnim Ismail led a fine bowling display as South Africa Women kicked off their World T20 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Ismail picked up 3-10 from her four overs and the five other South Africa bowlers used struck once each as Sri Lanka were held to 99-8 - Sashikala Siriwardena top-scoring with 21 as captain and key batter Chamari Atapattu fell lbw to Marizanne Kapp for three.

Kapp (38) then shared a 67-run, third-wicket stand with skipper Dane van Niekerk (33 not out) as South Africa secured victory with nine balls remaining in St Lucia.

The Proteas were reduced to 6-2 with openers Laura Wolvaardt (4) and Lizelle Lee (1) falling from successive deliveries but Kapp and Van Niekerk eased any nerves, with the latter steering her side home alongside Mignon du Preez (16no) after Kapp was pinned lbw by Siriwardena.

South Africa's next game is against defending champions Windies, before they battle England, who rebounded from a washout against Sri Lanka first up to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on DLS, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Friday.

Sri Lanka will be looking to chalk up their first win when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm.

