Day 1 of 1
Badge

Surrey

127-7 (16.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Notts

82-3

Notts Outlaws need 46 runs to win from 7.3 overs

Surrey vs Notts

SUMMARY
Notts 1st 82-3 (8.3 ov)
Surrey 1st 127-7 (16.0 ov)
Notts Outlaws need 46 runs to win from 7.3 overs

Notts 1st Innings82-3

notts Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.D. Hales c Evans b Topley 0 1 0 0 0.00
B.M. Duckett Not out 30 22 5 0 136.36
J.M. Clarke c Overton b Jacks 3 6 0 0 50.00
S.R. Patel c Burns b Jacks 7 6 1 0 116.67
P.D. Trego Not out 31 18 5 1 172.22
Extras 4nb, 5w, 2lb 11
Total 8.3 Overs, 3 wkts 82
To Bat: 
T.J. Moores,
D.T. Christian,
S.J. Mullaney,
S.I. Wasim,
M. Carter,
J.T. Ball

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Hales 0.1ov
  2. 4 Clarke 1.3ov
  3. 19 Patel 3.3ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Surrey Bowling
O M R W Econ
Topley 2 0 7 1 3.50
W.G. Jacks 3 0 32 2 10.67
D. Moriarty 1.2 0 12 0 9.00
Plunkett 1 0 13 0 13.00
Overton 1 0 16 0 16.00

Surrey 1st Innings127-7

surrey Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy lbw Ball 66 47 7 1 140.43
H.M. Amla c Christian b Patel 3 10 0 0 30.00
W.G. Jacks c Christian b Ball 3 4 0 0 75.00
L.J. Evans c Duckett b Christian 43 23 3 2 186.96
J. Overton c Moores b Christian 0 1 0 0 0.00
R.J. Burns Not out 5 5 0 0 100.00
B.T. Foakes c Duckett b Christian 1 3 0 0 33.33
L.E. Plunkett c Hales b Christian 4 3 0 0 133.33
Extras 2lb 2
Total 16.0 Overs, 7 wkts 127
To Bat: 
G.J. Batty,
D. Moriarty,
R.J.W. Topley

Fall of Wickets

  1. 18 Amla 3.3ov
  2. 24 Jacks 4.5ov
  3. 114 Evans 13.3ov
  4. 115 Overton 13.5ov
  5. 119 Roy 14.3ov
  6. 122 Foakes 15.2ov
  7. 127 Plunkett 15.6ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Notts Bowling
O M R W Econ
Patel 4 0 25 1 6.25
J. Ball 3 0 17 2 5.67
S.I. Wasim 3 0 28 0 9.33
M. Carter 2 0 19 0 9.50
Mullaney 1 0 13 0 13.00
Christian 3 0 23 4 7.67

Match Details

Date
4th Oct 2020
Toss
Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
M Burns, D J Millns
TV Umpire
A G Wharf
Match Referee
S Cummings
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 4, 2020 9:26pm

  •  

    8.3

    Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Daniel Moriarty to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Evans.

  •  

    7.6

    FOUR! Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Slower length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    7.4

    FOUR! Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Moriarty.

  •  

    7.3

    Jamie Overton to Ben Duckett. Length ball, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Evans.

  •  

    7.3

    Wide Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Full toss, Leave, to leg slip for 2 runs.

  •  

    7.2

    FOUR! Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Back of a length, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Jamie Overton to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Evans.

  •  

    6.6

    Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Short, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    6.5

    Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Short, pulling, Edged to gully for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    6.4

    FREE HIT. FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.4

    FREE HIT. No ball Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Short, hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for 2 runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    6.4

    No ball Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jacks.

  •  

    6.3

    Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Short, pulling, Played to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    6.2

    Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Moriarty.

  •  

    6.2

    Wide Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    6.1

    Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Evans.

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Burns.

  •  

    5.4

    Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.

  •  

    5.4

    Wide Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Edged in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    5.1

    Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jacks.

  •  

    4.6

    Daniel Moriarty to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    4.5

    Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

  •  

    4.4

    Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    4.3

    SIX! Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, cutting, Played to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    4.1

    Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    3.6

    Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

  •  

    3.5

    Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Moriarty.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  • 3.3

    OUT! Caught. Will Jacks to Samit Patel. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Burns.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Will Jacks to Samit Patel. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Will Jacks to Samit Patel. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, dropped catch by Burns.

  •  

    2.6

    Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Edged to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    2.3

    Reece Topley to Samit Patel. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Evans.

  •  

    2.2

    Reece Topley to Samit Patel. Back of a length, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    2.1

    Reece Topley to Samit Patel. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Batty.

  •  

    1.6

    Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, pulling, Edged to short leg for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    1.5

    FOUR! Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Half volley, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jacks.

  • 1.3

    OUT! Caught. Will Jacks to Joe Clarke. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Overton.

  •  

    1.2

    Will Jacks to Joe Clarke. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Amla.

  •  

    1.1

    Will Jacks to Joe Clarke. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    0.6

    Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    0.5

    Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    0.4

    Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.

  •  

    0.3

    Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Overton.

  •  

    0.2

    Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Length ball, working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Batty.

  •  

    0.2

    Wide Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Foakes.

  • 0.1

    NEW BALL. OUT! Caught. Reece Topley to Alex Hales. Short, pulling, Played to deep square leg, by Evans.

  • 15.6

    OUT! Caught. Daniel Christian to Liam Plunkett. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to long on, by Hales.

  •  

    15.5

    Daniel Christian to Liam Plunkett. Yorker, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Hales.

  •  

    15.4

    Daniel Christian to Liam Plunkett. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    15.3

    Daniel Christian to Rory Burns. Yorker, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Trego.

  • 15.2

    OUT! Caught. Daniel Christian to Ben Foakes. Slower length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket, by Duckett.

  •  

    15.1

    Daniel Christian to Rory Burns. Slower ball full toss, Slog, Edged to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Moores.

Full Commentary