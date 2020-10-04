Cricket Match
Surrey
127-7 (16.0 ov)
Notts
82-3
Surrey vs Notts
|Notts 1st
|82-3 (8.3 ov)
|Surrey 1st
|127-7 (16.0 ov)
|Notts Outlaws need 46 runs to win from 7.3 overs
Notts 1st Innings82-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.D. Hales
|c Evans b Topley
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.M. Duckett
|Not out
|30
|22
|5
|0
|136.36
|J.M. Clarke
|c Overton b Jacks
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.R. Patel
|c Burns b Jacks
|7
|6
|1
|0
|116.67
|P.D. Trego
|Not out
|31
|18
|5
|1
|172.22
|Extras
|4nb, 5w, 2lb
|11
|Total
|8.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|82
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Hales 0.1ov
- 4 Clarke 1.3ov
- 19 Patel 3.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Topley
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3.50
|W.G. Jacks
|3
|0
|32
|2
|10.67
|D. Moriarty
|1.2
|0
|12
|0
|9.00
|Plunkett
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|Overton
|1
|0
|16
|0
|16.00
Surrey 1st Innings127-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|lbw Ball
|66
|47
|7
|1
|140.43
|H.M. Amla
|c Christian b Patel
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|W.G. Jacks
|c Christian b Ball
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|L.J. Evans
|c Duckett b Christian
|43
|23
|3
|2
|186.96
|J. Overton
|c Moores b Christian
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.00
|B.T. Foakes
|c Duckett b Christian
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|L.E. Plunkett
|c Hales b Christian
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|16.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|127
- To Bat:
- G.J. Batty,
- D. Moriarty,
- R.J.W. Topley
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Amla 3.3ov
- 24 Jacks 4.5ov
- 114 Evans 13.3ov
- 115 Overton 13.5ov
- 119 Roy 14.3ov
- 122 Foakes 15.2ov
- 127 Plunkett 15.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Oct 2020
- Toss
- Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- M Burns, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf
- Match Referee
- S Cummings
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
8.3
Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
8.2
FOUR! Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.1
Daniel Moriarty to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Evans.
-
7.6
FOUR! Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Slower length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
7.5
Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
7.4
FOUR! Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Moriarty.
-
7.3
Jamie Overton to Ben Duckett. Length ball, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Evans.
-
7.3
Wide Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Full toss, Leave, to leg slip for 2 runs.
-
7.2
FOUR! Jamie Overton to Peter Trego. Back of a length, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
7.1
Jamie Overton to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Evans.
-
6.6
Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Short, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
6.5
Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Short, pulling, Edged to gully for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
6.4
FREE HIT. FOUR! Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
6.4
FREE HIT. No ball Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Short, hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for 2 runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
6.4
No ball Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jacks.
-
6.3
Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Short, pulling, Played to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
6.2
Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Moriarty.
-
6.2
Wide Liam Plunkett to Peter Trego. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Foakes.
-
6.1
Liam Plunkett to Ben Duckett. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Evans.
-
5.6
FOUR! Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Burns.
-
5.4
Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
5.4
Wide Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Foakes.
-
5.3
FOUR! Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Edged in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
5.1
Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jacks.
-
4.6
Daniel Moriarty to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.
-
4.5
Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amla.
-
4.4
Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs, fielded by Topley.
-
4.3
SIX! Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
4.2
Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, cutting, Played to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Topley.
-
4.1
Daniel Moriarty to Peter Trego. Length ball, working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
3.6
Will Jacks to Peter Trego. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amla.
-
3.5
Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Moriarty.
-
3.4
FOUR! Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.3
OUT! Caught. Will Jacks to Samit Patel. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Burns.
-
3.2
FOUR! Will Jacks to Samit Patel. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Will Jacks to Samit Patel. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, dropped catch by Burns.
-
2.6
Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Edged to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
2.5
FOUR! Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
2.4
Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Topley.
-
2.3
Reece Topley to Samit Patel. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Evans.
-
2.2
Reece Topley to Samit Patel. Back of a length, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Topley.
-
2.1
Reece Topley to Samit Patel. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Batty.
-
1.6
Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, pulling, Edged to short leg for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
1.5
FOUR! Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Half volley, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
1.4
Will Jacks to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jacks.
-
1.3
OUT! Caught. Will Jacks to Joe Clarke. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Overton.
-
1.2
Will Jacks to Joe Clarke. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Amla.
-
1.1
Will Jacks to Joe Clarke. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.6
Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.5
Reece Topley to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.4
Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
0.3
Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
0.2
Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Length ball, working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Batty.
-
0.2
Wide Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Foakes.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. OUT! Caught. Reece Topley to Alex Hales. Short, pulling, Played to deep square leg, by Evans.
-
15.6
OUT! Caught. Daniel Christian to Liam Plunkett. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to long on, by Hales.
-
15.5
Daniel Christian to Liam Plunkett. Yorker, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Hales.
-
15.4
Daniel Christian to Liam Plunkett. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
15.3
Daniel Christian to Rory Burns. Yorker, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Trego.
-
15.2
OUT! Caught. Daniel Christian to Ben Foakes. Slower length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket, by Duckett.
-
15.1
Daniel Christian to Rory Burns. Slower ball full toss, Slog, Edged to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Moores.