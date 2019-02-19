Chris Gayle is poised to make his first ODI appearance for Windies since July when the five-match series against England begins in Barbados on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm.

Gayle skipped Windies' white-ball fixtures in India and Bangladesh late last year but has been named in the squad for the first two matches against Eoin Morgan's men at Kensington Oval - the second takes place on Friday.

The Jamaican - who announced on Sunday that he will quit ODI cricket after the World Cup in England this summer - needs 273 runs to become the 14th man overall and second West Indian, after Brian Lara, to 10,000 ODI runs.

Gayle looked likely to resume his hard-hitting opening stand with Evin Lewis, only for the latter - who muscled 176 against England in the Oval ODI in September 2017 before retiring hurt - to be forced out of the series with a groin strain.

Windies are also without Shannon Gabriel was was suspended for four ODIs by the ICC for comments he made towards Joe Root during the third Test in Lucia - the seamer later revealing he said to Root 'do you like boys?'

England have no injury worries after Chris Woakes, who has been battling a knee issue, came through Sunday's warm-up match against a University of West Indies Vice Chancellor's XI unscathed.

Woakes, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets apiece, after Jason Roy and Joe Root scored centuries in the tourists' total of 371-7 at Three Ws Oval - the hosts were rolled for 200 as Morgan's side triumphed by 171 runs.

Woakes, Wood and fellow seamers Tom Curran, David Willey and Liam Plunkett will be looking to make telling contributions against Windies, with Barbados-born Jofra Archer soon to qualify for England and hotly-tipped for a place in their World Cup squad.

Alex Hales looks set to be the odd-man out once again in the batting line-up with Roy and Jonny Bairstow maintaining their opening partnership, while vice-captain Jos Buttler will return after being rested for Sunday's practice fixture.

