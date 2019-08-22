Cricket Match
W Indies
India
54-3 (20.4 ov)
W Indies vs India
|India 1st
|54-3 (20.4 ov)
|India are 54 for 3
India 1st Innings54-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|31
|61
|4
|0
|50.82
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Hope b Roach
|5
|13
|1
|0
|38.46
|C.A. Pujara
|c Hope b Roach
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Brooks b Gabriel
|9
|12
|2
|0
|75.00
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|2
|35
|0
|0
|5.71
|Extras
|1nb, 4lb
|5
|Total
|20.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|54
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Agarwal 4.2ov
- 7 Pujara 4.6ov
- 25 Kohli 7.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|5
|1
|9
|2
|1.80
|Gabriel
|5
|1
|19
|1
|3.80
|Holder
|5.1
|4
|4
|0
|0.77
|M.L. Cummins
|5
|0
|18
|0
|3.60
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 26th Aug 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- L A Reifer
Live Commentary
-
20.4
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
20.3
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
20.2
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
20.1
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
19.6
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
19.5
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
19.4
FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Another classy drive from Rahul, overpitched again however by Cummins
-
19.3
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
19.2
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
19.1
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
18.6
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
18.5
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
18.4
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
18.3
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
18.2
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.
-
18.1
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
17.6
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
17.5
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
17.4
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
17.3
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
17.2
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
17.1
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
16.6
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
16.5
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
16.4
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
16.3
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
16.2
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
16.1
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
15.6
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
15.5
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
15.4
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
15.3
FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Too full this time from Cummins allowing Rahul to get to the pitch of the ball and drive well straight back down the ground
-
15.2
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
15.1
FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Great shot from Rahul, he rocks back and crunches the ball past point off the back foot
-
14.6
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
14.5
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
14.4
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
14.3
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
14.2
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
14.1
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
13.6
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
13.5
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
13.4
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
13.3
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
13.2
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
13.1
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
12.6
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer. Another good over from Holder, back to back maidens
-
12.5
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.4
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
12.3
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.2
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
12.1
Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
11.6
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
11.5
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs.
-
11.4
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
11.3
Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.2
Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
11.1
Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.