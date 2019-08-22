Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

W Indies

 

In Play
Badge

India

54-3  (20.4 ov)

India are 54 for 3

W Indies vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 54-3 (20.4 ov)
India are 54 for 3

India 1st Innings54-3

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul Not out 31 61 4 0 50.82
M.A. Agarwal c Hope b Roach 5 13 1 0 38.46
C.A. Pujara c Hope b Roach 2 4 0 0 50.00
V. Kohli (c) c Brooks b Gabriel 9 12 2 0 75.00
A.M. Rahane Not out 2 35 0 0 5.71
Extras 1nb, 4lb 5
Total 20.4 Overs, 3 wkts 54
To Bat: 
G.H. Vihari,
R.R. Pant,
R.A. Jadeja,
I. Sharma,
M. Shami,
J.J. Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  1. 5 Agarwal 4.2ov
  2. 7 Pujara 4.6ov
  3. 25 Kohli 7.5ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Roach 5 1 9 2 1.80
Gabriel 5 1 19 1 3.80
Holder 5.1 4 4 0 0.77
M.L. Cummins 5 0 18 0 3.60

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Aug 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
L A Reifer

Live Commentary

Last Updated: August 22, 2019 4:33pm

  •  

    20.4

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    20.3

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    20.2

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    20.1

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    19.6

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    19.5

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Campbell.

  •  

    19.4

    FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Another classy drive from Rahul, overpitched again however by Cummins

  •  

    19.3

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Campbell.

  •  

    19.2

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    19.1

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    18.6

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    18.5

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    18.4

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    18.3

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    18.2

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.

  •  

    18.1

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    17.6

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.

  •  

    17.5

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Campbell.

  •  

    17.4

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    17.3

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    17.2

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    17.1

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    16.6

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    16.5

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    16.4

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.

  •  

    16.3

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    16.2

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    16.1

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    15.6

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    15.5

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    15.4

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    15.3

    FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Too full this time from Cummins allowing Rahul to get to the pitch of the ball and drive well straight back down the ground

  •  

    15.2

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Great shot from Rahul, he rocks back and crunches the ball past point off the back foot

  •  

    14.6

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    14.5

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    14.4

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    14.3

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.

  •  

    14.2

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    14.1

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    13.6

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    13.5

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    13.4

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    13.2

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    13.1

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    12.6

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer. Another good over from Holder, back to back maidens

  •  

    12.5

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    12.4

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    12.3

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    12.2

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.

  •  

    12.1

    Jason Holder to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    11.6

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    11.5

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Brooks.

  •  

    11.3

    Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    Miguel Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    11.1

    Miguel Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.

Full Commentary