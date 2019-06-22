Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

W Indies

286
Result
Badge

New Zealand

291-8

New Zealand win by 5 runs

W Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies chasing 292 to beat NZ LIVE!

Updates from Old Trafford as New Zealand play West Indies in the Cricket World Cup. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
22nd Jun 2019
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, I J Gould
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
R J Tucker

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle c Boult b de Grandhomme 87
S.D. Hope b Boult 1
N. Pooran c Latham b Boult 1
S.O. Hetmyer b Ferguson 54
J.O. Holder c Latham b Ferguson 0
C.R. Brathwaite c Boult b Neesham 101
A.R. Nurse c Latham b Boult 1
E. Lewis c Neesham b Boult 0
K.A.J. Roach c Latham b Henry 14
S.S. Cottrell b Ferguson 15
O.R. Thomas Not out 0
Extras 9w, 3lb 12
Total All Out, 49.0 Overs 286
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 10 1 30 4
M.J. Henry 9 0 76 1
L.H. Ferguson 10 0 59 3
J.D.S. Neesham 6 0 35 1
M.J. Santner 10 1 61 0
C. de Grandhomme 4 0 22 1
Full Bowling Card