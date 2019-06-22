Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
New Zealand win by 5 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Jun 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Tucker
w indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|C.H. Gayle
|c Boult b de Grandhomme
|87
|S.D. Hope
|b Boult
|1
|N. Pooran
|c Latham b Boult
|1
|S.O. Hetmyer
|b Ferguson
|54
|J.O. Holder
|c Latham b Ferguson
|0
|C.R. Brathwaite
|c Boult b Neesham
|101
|A.R. Nurse
|c Latham b Boult
|1
|E. Lewis
|c Neesham b Boult
|0
|K.A.J. Roach
|c Latham b Henry
|14
|S.S. Cottrell
|b Ferguson
|15
|O.R. Thomas
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|9w, 3lb
|12
|Total
|All Out, 49.0 Overs
|286
Full Batting Card
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Boult
|10
|1
|30
|4
|M.J. Henry
|9
|0
|76
|1
|L.H. Ferguson
|10
|0
|59
|3
|J.D.S. Neesham
|6
|0
|35
|1
|M.J. Santner
|10
|1
|61
|0
|C. de Grandhomme
|4
|0
|22
|1