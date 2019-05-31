Cricket Match
W Indies
93-3
Pakistan
105 (21.4 ov)
W Indies vs Pakistan
|W Indies 1st
|93-3 (12.2 ov)
|Pakistan 1st
|105All out (21.4 ov)
|West Indies need 13 runs to win from 37.4 overs
W Indies 1st Innings93-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|c Khan b Amir
|50
|34
|6
|3
|147.06
|S.D. Hope
|c Hafeez b Amir
|11
|17
|1
|0
|64.71
|D.M. Bravo
|c Azam b Amir
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|24
|15
|3
|1
|160.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|Not out
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|2w, 3lb
|5
|Total
|12.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|93
Fall of Wickets
- 36 Hope 4.3ov
- 46 Bravo 6.2ov
- 77 Gayle 10.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Pakistan 1st Innings105 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|c Hope b Cottrell
|2
|11
|0
|0
|18.18
|F. Zaman
|b Russell
|22
|16
|2
|1
|137.50
|M.B. Azam
|c Hope b Thomas
|22
|33
|2
|0
|66.67
|H. Sohail
|c Hope b Russell
|8
|11
|1
|0
|72.73
|S. Ahmed (c)
|c Hope b Holder
|8
|12
|1
|0
|66.67
|M. Hafeez
|c Cottrell b Thomas
|16
|24
|2
|0
|66.67
|S.I. Wasim
|c Gayle b Holder
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|S. Khan
|lbw Thomas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Ali
|c Cottrell b Holder
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|W. Riaz
|b Thomas
|18
|11
|1
|2
|163.64
|M. Amir
|Not out
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2nb, 2w,
|4
|Total
|All Out, 21.4 Overs
|105
Fall of Wickets
- 17 ul-Haq 2.6ov
- 35 Zaman 5.5ov
- 45 Sohail 9.4ov
- 62 Azam 13.1ov
- 75 Ahmed 16.1ov
- 77 Wasim 16.6ov
- 78 Khan 17.3ov
- 81 Ali 18.3ov
- 83 Hafeez 19.3ov
- 105 Riaz 21.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|18
|1
|4.50
|Holder
|5
|0
|42
|3
|8.40
|Russell
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1.33
|C.R. Brathwaite
|4
|0
|14
|0
|3.50
|O.R. Thomas
|5.4
|0
|27
|4
|4.76
Match Details
- Date
- 31st May 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
Live Commentary
-
12.2
Hassan Ali to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
12.1
Hassan Ali to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
11.6
Wahab Riaz to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
11.5
Wahab Riaz to Nicholas Pooran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
11.4
SIX! Wahab Riaz to Nicholas Pooran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Slapped with force back down the ground. Very difficult shot to pull off but Pooran make it look so simple.
-
11.3
FOUR! Wahab Riaz to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Chances are coming but so are the boundaries. Flashed over the slips and into the third man fence.
-
11.2
Wahab Riaz to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by ul-Haq.
-
11.1
Wahab Riaz to Nicholas Pooran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
10.6
Mohammad Amir to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by Khan. Pakistan are not going down without a fight. Amir takes a third wicket and the big one of Chris Gayle for 50. Deceived by a good change of pace while the off cutter bounced a little more and found the top edge. Easy stuff for backward point.
-
10.4
Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 1 run, run save by Riaz.
-
10.3
FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Hammered with disdain to the fence. Brilliant sound off the bat and Pooran holds the pose for the cameras.
-
10.2
Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
10.1
Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
9.6
Wahab Riaz to Nicholas Pooran. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
9.5
Wahab Riaz to Nicholas Pooran. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
9.4
Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
9.3
FOUR! Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Leg cutter short, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to peppering the legside boundary. Short, slow and sat up asking to be put away.
-
9.2
FOUR! Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, middle stump backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Incredible piece of hitting. Giving himself plenty of room and even though Wahab followed him he had the presence of mind to slice the ball over the top.
-
9.1
SIX! Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Lifted back over the bowler. Gayle knows he is going to receive some short stuff and he's ready for it.
-
8.6
Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
8.5
Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
8.4
FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Got on top of the bounce and found the large open space on the legside. We've seen plenty of short balls today and that was played with ease.
-
8.3
Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
8.2
Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
8.1
Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
7.6
Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
7.5
Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Full toss, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
7.4
Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Leg cutter short, outside off stump backing away pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
7.3
Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
7.2
Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump moves in front pulling, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
7.1
Wahab Riaz to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
6.6
Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Amir.
-
6.5
Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
6.4
Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
6.3
Mohammad Amir to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
6.2
OUT! Caught. Mohammad Amir to Darren Bravo. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip, by Azam. Strange shot with Bravo in two minds whether to play or leave. In the end he left his bat hanging outside the off stump and offered catching practice to Babar at second slip.
-
6.1
Mohammad Amir to Darren Bravo. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
5.6
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Set up like a baseball player ready to swat the ball to the fence. This is Gayle in form.
-
5.5
Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sohail.
-
5.4
Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump backing away pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
5.3
Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
5.2
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Close to cut which is why the edge was found. Luckily for Gayle third man was inside the ring.
-
5.1
Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
4.6
Mohammad Amir to Darren Bravo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Zaman.
-
4.5
Mohammad Amir to Darren Bravo. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
4.5
Wide Mohammad Amir to Darren Bravo. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
4.4
Mohammad Amir to Chris Gayle. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
4.3
OUT! Caught. Mohammad Amir to Shai Hope. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover, by Hafeez. Got him this time. Plenty of opportunities given for the drive but it was the length which was key. Not full enough to keep on the floor and it was a slice up into the air towards Hafeez. A very good catch in these blustery conditions.
-
4.2
Mohammad Amir to Shai Hope. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sohail.
-
4.1
FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Positive lofted cover drive which has come out of the screws. Hope makes batting look so easy when in full flow.
-
3.6
Hassan Ali to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
3.5
Hassan Ali to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
3.4
Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
3.3
SIX! Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Smacked back down the ground to make it consecutive sixes. Minimal footwork except to clear the front leg and make himself some room.
-
3.2
SIX! Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. This was right out of the sweet spot. Probably not the best time to bowl a slower ball as Gayle picked it straight away.
-
3.1
Hassan Ali to Chris Gayle. Length ball, down leg side backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hafeez.