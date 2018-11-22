Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

33-4

In Play
Badge

Australia

142-5  (20.0 ov)

West Indies Women need 110 runs to win from 12.1 overs

West Indies vs Australia

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 33-4 (7.5 ov)
Australia 1st 142-5 (20.0 ov)
West Indies Women need 110 runs to win from 12.1 overs

West Indies 1st Innings33-4

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.K. Matthews run out (Healy) 5 4 1 0 125.00
D.J.S. Dottin b Perry 6 11 1 0 54.55
S.R. Taylor (c) Not out 7 16 0 0 43.75
S.A. Campbelle c Molineux b Perry 7 9 1 0 77.78
N.Y. McLean c Lanning b Kimmince 0 2 0 0 0.00
K.A. Knight Not out 4 5 0 0 80.00
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 7.5 Overs, 4 wkts 33
To Bat: 
B. Cooper,
C.A. Henry,
A.S.S. Fletcher,
S.C. Selman,
S.S. Connell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 15 Matthews 1.5ov
  2. 15 Dottin 2.4ov
  3. 25 Campbelle 4.6ov
  4. 27 McLean 6.2ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.L. Schutt 2 0 9 0 4.50
S. Molineux 2 0 13 0 6.50
Perry 2 1 2 2 1.00
D.M. Kimmince 1 0 4 1 4.00
A. Gardner 0.3 0 2 0 4.00

Australia 1st Innings142-5

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
B.L. Mooney c McLean b Selman 6 8 1 0 75.00
A.J. Healy c Connell b Fletcher 46 38 4 1 121.05
M.M. Lanning (c) b Dottin 31 39 2 0 79.49
A.K. Gardner c Henry b Matthews 14 10 1 1 140.00
E.J. Villani c Cooper b Taylor 6 7 1 0 85.71
R.L. Haynes Not out 25 15 4 0 166.67
E.A. Perry Not out 3 3 0 0 100.00
Extras 6w, 5lb 11
Total 20.0 Overs, 5 wkts 142
To Bat: 
S.G. Molineux,
D.M. Kimmince,
G.L. Wareham,
M.L. Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  1. 20 Mooney 2.5ov
  2. 71 Healy 11.6ov
  3. 95 Gardner 14.5ov
  4. 109 Lanning 16.4ov
  5. 113 Villani 17.1ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Selman 4 0 28 1 7.00
S.S. Connell 2 0 9 0 4.50
S.R. Taylor 4 0 20 1 5.00
H.K. Matthews 4 0 24 1 6.00
Fletcher 4 0 33 1 8.25
Dottin 2 0 23 1 11.50

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, N N Menon
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern