Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
West Indies
33-4
In Play
Australia
142-5 (20.0 ov)
West Indies Women need 110 runs to win from 12.1 overs
West Indies vs Australia
|West Indies 1st
|33-4 (7.5 ov)
|Australia 1st
|142-5 (20.0 ov)
|West Indies Women need 110 runs to win from 12.1 overs
West Indies 1st Innings33-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.K. Matthews
|run out (Healy)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125.00
|D.J.S. Dottin
|b Perry
|6
|11
|1
|0
|54.55
|S.R. Taylor (c)
|Not out
|7
|16
|0
|0
|43.75
|S.A. Campbelle
|c Molineux b Perry
|7
|9
|1
|0
|77.78
|N.Y. McLean
|c Lanning b Kimmince
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.A. Knight
|Not out
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|7.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|33
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Matthews 1.5ov
- 15 Dottin 2.4ov
- 25 Campbelle 4.6ov
- 27 McLean 6.2ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.L. Schutt
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|S. Molineux
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|Perry
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1.00
|D.M. Kimmince
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4.00
|A. Gardner
|0.3
|0
|2
|0
|4.00
Australia 1st Innings142-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.L. Mooney
|c McLean b Selman
|6
|8
|1
|0
|75.00
|A.J. Healy
|c Connell b Fletcher
|46
|38
|4
|1
|121.05
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|b Dottin
|31
|39
|2
|0
|79.49
|A.K. Gardner
|c Henry b Matthews
|14
|10
|1
|1
|140.00
|E.J. Villani
|c Cooper b Taylor
|6
|7
|1
|0
|85.71
|R.L. Haynes
|Not out
|25
|15
|4
|0
|166.67
|E.A. Perry
|Not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|6w, 5lb
|11
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|142
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Mooney 2.5ov
- 71 Healy 11.6ov
- 95 Gardner 14.5ov
- 109 Lanning 16.4ov
- 113 Villani 17.1ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Selman
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|S.S. Connell
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|S.R. Taylor
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|H.K. Matthews
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|Fletcher
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|Dottin
|2
|0
|23
|1
|11.50
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 26th Nov 2018
- Toss
- West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- L Rusere, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- A Raza
- Match Referee
- G F Labrooy
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern