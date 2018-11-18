Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

West Indies

 

In Play
Badge

England

25-2  (4.3 ov)

England Women are 25 for 2 with 15.3 overs left

West Indies vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 25-2 (4.3 ov)
England Women are 25 for 2 with 15.3 overs left

England 1st Innings25-2

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.N. Wyatt c Henry b Selman 1 3 0 0 33.33
T.T. Beaumont Not out 14 15 2 0 93.33
A.E. Jones c Taylor b Connell 8 8 1 0 100.00
N.R. Sciver Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 4.3 Overs, 2 wkts 25
To Bat: 
H.C. Knight,
L. Winfield,
S.I.R. Dunkley,
A. Shrubsole,
D. Hazell,
K.L. Gordon,
S. Ecclestone

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Wyatt 0.5ov
  2. 22 Jones 3.6ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Selman 2.1 0 9 1 4.15
S.S. Connell 2 0 14 1 7.00

Match Details

Date
18th - 22nd Nov 2018
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat