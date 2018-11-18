Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
West Indies
In Play
England
25-2 (4.3 ov)
England Women are 25 for 2 with 15.3 overs left
West Indies vs England
England 1st Innings25-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Henry b Selman
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|14
|15
|2
|0
|93.33
|A.E. Jones
|c Taylor b Connell
|8
|8
|1
|0
|100.00
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|4.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|25
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Wyatt 0.5ov
- 22 Jones 3.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Selman
|2.1
|0
|9
|1
|4.15
|S.S. Connell
|2
|0
|14
|1
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 18th - 22nd Nov 2018
- Toss
- West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, K D Cotton
- TV Umpire
- A Raza
- Match Referee
- G F Labrooy
- Reserve Umpire
- S I S Saikat