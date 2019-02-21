Windies vs England

England must decide whether to freshen up their attack for the second ODI against Windies, live on Sky Sports on Friday.

The tourists ran out victors in the opening game of the five-match series by six wickets after successfully chasing down a target of 361 on the back of centuries from Jason Roy and Joe Root.

The successful pursuit represented England's highest ever successful chase in an ODI and the best by an away side, and was also the fourth highest-ever in an ODI.

5:47 Watch the action from Barbados as England power their way to a 1-0 lead

On the flip-side, Windies managed to rack up an imposing total after England opted to leave out David Willey and go with a seam attack made up of Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and all-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes.

With the pitch at Bridgetown expected to offer little for the pace bowlers once again, left-armer Willey could get the nod ahead of Tom Curran on the basis of variation; given the quick turnaround between games, Woakes - just back after a knee injury - could be the bowler to miss out.

Speaking after the first ODI, Morgan admitted he felt his bowlers did well not to concede a total of 400 after Chris Gayle (135) got motoring.

He said: "I thought the West Indies looked like posting 380 upwards, close to 400 actually but I thought the way in which we approached the last 10-15 overs in particular, halted them and brought us into the game.

"And I think the nature we went about the chase, knowing there was a short side with a howling wind going into it allowed that handicap of 30 on top. So it felt like a 330 chase as opposed to a 360.

"We probably didn't have a great day in the field and hopefully we can improve on that for the next game."

England are unlikely to tinker with their batting line-up after just one game, meaning Alex Hales and Joe Denly retain a watching brief.

Windies, for their part, will be keeping a close eye on Gayle after he appeared less-than-mobile in the field after his century.

Captain Jason Holder admitted the home side must improve their bowling and fielding on Friday in order to keep pace with the top-ranked team in the world.

"At the halfway stage, I thought we were really in the game, but obviously we didn't bowl as well as we would really like and we didn't help ourselves in the field," he said.

"I think our energy in the field and our body language wasn't up to scratch today. It contributed to missed chances. We definitely have to pull up our socks in terms of our fielding and be a bit more clinical there."

Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell could come in to bolster an attack that conceded a net run-rate of almost seven-and-a-half an over.

Watch the second one-day international between Windies and England from 2.30pm, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket, or follow the live blog - complete with over-by-over commentary and in-play clips.