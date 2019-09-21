Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Worcs

145-9 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Essex

41-1

Essex Eagles need 105 runs to win from 13.0 overs

Worcs vs Essex

Vitality Blast Final - Worcs vs Essex LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the Vitality Blast Final at Edgbaston. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
21st Sep 2019
Toss
Essex Eagles won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
D J Millns, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey

essex BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Westley Not out 30
C.S. Delport c Wessels b Parnell 1
A.J.A. Wheater Not out 9
Extras 1lb 1
Total 7.0 Overs 41 - 1
Full Batting Card

worcs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Ali 1 0 1 0
C.A.J. Morris 2 0 17 0
Parnell 1 0 8 1
P.R. Brown 1 0 3 0
E. Barnard 1 0 6 0
D'Oliveira 0.3 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card