Liverpool vs Everton

The two clubs are merely half a mile apart in distance but occupied polar ends of the Premier League table during the 1990s - with the exception of 1995/96, when the Toffees secured a sixth-place finish.
Everton dodged relegation by just one place in 1997/98 and 2003/04 before soaring to fourth, above the Reds, in 2004/05 - their highest-ever Premier League finish to date.
Meanwhile, despite winning 18 top-flight titles since 1892, Liverpool are yet to claim a Premier League crown - falling one place short on three occasions, in 2001/02, 2008/09 and 2013/14.
Disparity between the clubs’ success began to narrow in 2007/08, but re-emerged during Roberto Martinez’s tenure at Goodison.
Ian Rush breaks Liverpool goal record with 287th in 2-2 draw with Man Utd
The Kop demolished after 1-0 defeat to Norwich and makes way for all-seater grandstand
Robbie Fowler scores hat-trick in four minutes and 35 seconds against Arsenal
Steve McManaman shines as Liverpool beat Bolton to lift League Cup
Michael Owen becomes youngest Liverpool goalscorer aged 17 years and 144 days
Beat Birmingham on penalties to lift League Cup. Michael Owen inspires FA Cup triumph over Arsenal
Lift first European silverware in 17 years with 5-4 UEFA Cup win over Alaves
Secure runners-up spot in PL - their joint-highest finish to date
Win League Cup again after beating Man Utd 2-0
Steven Gerrard sends Liverpool into CL knock-out phase with third goal against Olympiacos
Miracle of Istanbul: Liverpool lift CL trophy after beating AC Milan
Beat West Ham in penalty shoot-out to lift FA Cup
Americans George Gillett and Tom Hicks buy Liverpool from David Moore
Biggest win in CL history with 8-0 scoreline against Besiktas but lose final against AC Milan
Fenway Sports Group buys Liverpool
Win first cup in six years after beating Cardiff City on penalties at new Wembley
Campaigners for Justice sees original inquest verdicts of the Hillsborough disaster overturned
Narrowly miss out on PL title
New 20,500-seater Main Stand opened to fans. Lose to Sevilla in Europa League final
Ben Woodburn breaks Owen’s record to become club’s youngest scorer aged 17 years and 45 days
Club celebrates 125th birthday
Mohamed Salah wins PL Golden Boot with 32 goals in first season at Anfield
Liverpool lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in CL final
Great Escape: Overturn two-goal deficit to beat Wimbledon 3-2 on final day of season to secure top-flight survival
Joe Royle oversees 2-0 win against Liverpool in his first game at the helm
Daniel Amokachi comes on as a substitute and scores twice to secure 4-1 win over Spurs in FA Cup semi-final
Win fifth FA Cup with 1-0 win against Man Utd at Wembley
Great Escape Pt II: Draw 1-1 with Coventry on final day but secure PL survival after Chelsea beat Bolton
Peter Johnson steps down as chairman and Sir Philip Carter takes over
Merseyside derby sparks a brawl at Goodison Park with three players seeing red
Peter Johnson sells club to consortium led by Bill Kenwright
Wayne Rooney makes PL debut at 16 years old during 2-2 draw with Tottenham
Bill Kenwright replaces Sir Philip Carter as chairman
Sell Wayne Rooney to Man Utd for £27m
James Vaughan becomes youngest Everton goalscorer at the age of 16 years and 271 days
Finish fourth in the PL - ahead of Liverpool
Move to Finch Farm training ground
Achieve their most successful European run in 23 years, reaching last 16 of UEFA Cup
Beat Man Utd in penalty shoot-out at new Wembley in FA Cup semi-final
Bulldoze Bellefield training ground site
David Moyes confirms he will leave club
Finish season with record points haul under new boss Roberto Martinez
Romelu Lukaku scores in eighth successive league game during 3-2 defeat to Leicester
Tim Howard becomes first player to make 350 PL appearances for Everton
Farhad Moshiri becomes new major shareholder
Wayne Rooney returns to club for 2017/18 season before moving to MLS side DC United
Lukaku becomes Everton's top PL scorer with 60th during 2-0 win against Sunderland
Marcel Brands appointed new Director of Football
The two Merseyside clubs have smashed their record transfers in recent years, with the Reds spending £75m on Virgil van Dijk and the Toffees shelling out £45m on Gylfi Sigurdsson.
In terms of total expenditure during the modern era, Liverpool have spent nearly twice as much as their neighbours – splashing £1.43bn on incoming transfers compared with Everton’s £766m.
The spending frenzies have reached unprecedented levels, too. Everton were injecting cash on transfers at a growing rate for eight successive seasons until this term.
Marco Silva could still maintain that run with the winter window set to open, while Jurgen Klopp has already set a seasonal expenditure record of £163m.
Virgil van Dijk
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Some of the most iconic players in Premier League history have played for these clubs, and some – such as Peter Beardsley - have played for both. But our interactive player list will also remind you of some you may have forgotten.
Former Liverpool stopper Pepe Reina played every game for four seasons running between 2007/08 and 2010/11, while Everton’s Tim Howard replicated that run between 2008/09 and 2011/12.
Remember when the Reds signed Fernando Torres? Everton’s top transfer that term was Yakubu, while Joleon Lescott was named their Player of the Year.
Both clubs have appointed a similar number of permanent managers over the past 26 years, with Liverpool installing eight and Everton with nine.
Howard Kendall enjoyed two stints at Goodison Park, while Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans forged a brief partnership at Liverpool before the former took sole control.
1991-94
W66 D45 L46
1 trophy
1994-98
W116 D57 L53
1 trophy
1998
W7 D6 L5
0 trophies
1998-2004
W158 D75 L74
6 trophies
2004-2010
W194 W77 W79
4 trophies
2010-11
W13 D9 L9
0 trophies
2011-12
W35 D17 L22
1 trophy
2012-15
W83 D41 L42
0 trophies
2015-
W93 D47 L33
0 trophies
1990-93
W63 D40 L59
0 trophies
1993-94
W0 D1 L6
0 trophies
1994
W6 D11 L18
0 trophies
1994-97
W48 D39 L36
0 trophies
1997
W1 D3 L3
0 trophies
1997-98
W11 D13 L18
0 trophies
1998-2002
W56 D50 L67
0 trophies
2002-2013
W217 D139 L160
0 trophies
2013-16
W60 D39 L41
0 trophies
2016
W1 D0 L0
0 trophies
2016-17
W24 D14 L20
0 trophies
2017
W2 D1 L5
0 trophies
2017-18
W10 D7 L9
0 trophies
2018-
W7 D5 L3
0 trophies
In terms of head to heads, Everton drew first blood during the modern era in a dramtic 2-1 win at Goodison Park in December 1992, with former Kop hero Peter Beardsley smashing the late winner.
But, since then, the red half of Merseyside have enjoyed the greater share of success – claiming 22 wins compared with Everton’s nine, with another 21 ending in stalemate.
The ultimate goal fest was a 3-3 draw at Goodison in November 2013, when Daniel Sturridge netted a last-minute leveller - while Liverpool have claimed two 4-0 wins, in 2014 and 2016.
