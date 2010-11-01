Liverpool vs Everton

The Merseyside derby is live on Sky Sports this Sunday and it’s one of the most heated affairs on the English football calendar - no other fixture has produced more red cards during the modern era.

Liverpool have been re-energised as a top-flight powerhouse under Jurgen Klopp, while Everton have re-established their position as a top-half club after years of struggling to retain top-tier status.

Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two Merseyside clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League era.

See which players and managers have come and gone. Find out whether finance has shaped each side’s fortunes. Recall the moments that defined the derbies and see which kits they wore...