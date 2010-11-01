Liverpool vs Everton

Evolution of a rivalry

Arsenal v Spurs

By Adam Smith @DataSmith101 and Arron Sekhri

The Merseyside derby is live on Sky Sports this Sunday and it’s one of the most heated affairs on the English football calendar - no other fixture has produced more red cards during the modern era.  

Liverpool have been re-energised as a top-flight powerhouse under Jurgen Klopp, while Everton have re-established their position as a top-half club after years of struggling to retain top-tier status.  

Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two Merseyside clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League era.  

See which players and managers have come and gone. Find out whether finance has shaped each side’s fortunes. Recall the moments that defined the derbies and see which kits they wore...

Hero haunts

Peter Beardsley nets late winner for Everton in first Premier League meeting

Ups and downs

The two clubs are merely half a mile apart in distance but occupied polar ends of the Premier League table during the 1990s - with the exception of 1995/96, when the Toffees secured a sixth-place finish.    

Everton dodged relegation by just one place in 1997/98 and 2003/04 before soaring to fourth, above the Reds, in 2004/05 -  their highest-ever Premier League finish to date.

Meanwhile, despite winning 18 top-flight titles since 1892, Liverpool are yet to claim a Premier League crown - falling one place short on three occasions, in 2001/02, 2008/09 and 2013/14.  

Disparity between the clubs’ success began to narrow in 2007/08, but re-emerged during Roberto Martinez’s tenure at Goodison.

League Position

1 5 10 15 20
10
4
12
5
3
1
2
2
2
1
2
1
2
4
4
3
4
3
4
3
4
4
3
2
5
6
8
15
7
8
10
14
11
10
12
9
10
14
9
5
5
11
8
4
5
4
5
6
5
3
2
3
1992/93 1997/98 2002/03 2007/08 2012/13 2017/18

Key Moments

1992

Ian Rush breaks Liverpool goal record with 287th in 2-2 draw with Man Utd

1994

The Kop demolished after 1-0 defeat to Norwich and makes way for all-seater grandstand

Robbie Fowler scores hat-trick in four minutes and 35 seconds against Arsenal

1995

Steve McManaman shines as Liverpool beat Bolton to lift League Cup

1997

Michael Owen becomes youngest Liverpool goalscorer aged 17 years and 144 days

2001

Beat Birmingham on penalties to lift League Cup. Michael Owen inspires FA Cup triumph over Arsenal

Lift first European silverware in 17 years with 5-4 UEFA Cup win over Alaves

2002

Secure runners-up spot in PL - their joint-highest finish to date

2003

Win League Cup again after beating Man Utd 2-0

2004

Steven Gerrard sends Liverpool into CL knock-out phase with third goal against Olympiacos

2005

Miracle of Istanbul: Liverpool lift CL trophy after beating AC Milan

2006

Beat West Ham in penalty shoot-out to lift FA Cup

2007

Americans George Gillett and Tom Hicks buy Liverpool from David Moore

Biggest win in CL history with 8-0 scoreline against Besiktas but lose final against AC Milan

2010

Fenway Sports Group buys Liverpool

2012

Win first cup in six years after beating Cardiff City on penalties at new Wembley

Campaigners for Justice sees original inquest verdicts of the Hillsborough disaster overturned

2014

Narrowly miss out on PL title

2016

New 20,500-seater Main Stand opened to fans. Lose to Sevilla in Europa League final

Ben Woodburn breaks Owen’s record to become club’s youngest scorer aged 17 years and 45 days

2017

Club celebrates 125th birthday

2018

Mohamed Salah wins PL Golden Boot with 32 goals in first season at Anfield

Liverpool lose 3-1 to Real Madrid in CL final

1994

Great Escape: Overturn two-goal deficit to beat Wimbledon 3-2 on final day of season to secure top-flight survival

Joe Royle oversees 2-0 win against Liverpool in his first game at the helm

1995

Daniel Amokachi comes on as a substitute and scores twice to secure 4-1 win over Spurs in FA Cup semi-final

Win fifth FA Cup with 1-0 win against Man Utd at Wembley

1998

Great Escape Pt II: Draw 1-1 with Coventry on final day but secure PL survival after Chelsea beat Bolton

Peter Johnson steps down as chairman and Sir Philip Carter takes over

1999

Merseyside derby sparks a brawl at Goodison Park with three players seeing red

Peter Johnson sells club to consortium led by Bill Kenwright

2002

Wayne Rooney makes PL debut at 16 years old during 2-2 draw with Tottenham

2004

Bill Kenwright replaces Sir Philip Carter as chairman

Sell Wayne Rooney to Man Utd for £27m

2005

James Vaughan becomes youngest Everton goalscorer at the age of 16 years and 271 days

Finish fourth in the PL - ahead of Liverpool

2007

Move to Finch Farm training ground

2008

Achieve their most successful European run in 23 years, reaching last 16 of UEFA Cup

2009

Beat Man Utd in penalty shoot-out at new Wembley in FA Cup semi-final

2011

Bulldoze Bellefield training ground site

2013

David Moyes confirms he will leave club

Finish season with record points haul under new boss Roberto Martinez

2015

Romelu Lukaku scores in eighth successive league game during 3-2 defeat to Leicester

2016

Tim Howard becomes first player to make 350 PL appearances for Everton

Farhad Moshiri becomes new major shareholder

2017

Wayne Rooney returns to club for 2017/18 season before moving to MLS side DC United

Lukaku becomes Everton's top PL scorer with 60th during 2-0 win against Sunderland

2018

Marcel Brands appointed new Director of Football

Late rocket

Phil Jagielka smashes sensational last-minute equaliser at Kop end

How many times have Liverpool and Everton met in all competitions?

181 231 281

THE FINANCIAL BATTLE

 

The two Merseyside clubs have smashed their record transfers in recent years, with the Reds spending £75m on Virgil van Dijk and the Toffees shelling out £45m on Gylfi Sigurdsson.  

In terms of total expenditure during the modern era, Liverpool have spent nearly twice as much as their neighbours – splashing £1.43bn on incoming transfers compared with Everton’s £766m.  

The spending frenzies have reached unprecedented levels, too. Everton were injecting cash on transfers at a growing rate for eight successive seasons until this term.  

Marco Silva could still maintain that run with the winter window set to open, while Jurgen Klopp has already set a seasonal expenditure record of £163m.

Transfers

Record transfer

Virgil Van Dijk
£
7
5
m

Virgil van Dijk

Gylfi Sigurdsson
£
4
5
m

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Year-by-year breakdown

92/93
£3m
£0m
93/94
£4m
£1m
94/95
£10m
£10m
95/96
£17m
£15m
96/97
£3m
£9m
97/98
£16m
£7m
98/99
£12m
£26m
99/00
£46m
£7m
00/01
£30m
£31m
01/02
£28m
£15m
02/03
£28m
£12m
03/04
£14m
£9m
04/05
£52m
£10m
05/06
£39m
£29m
06/07
£41m
£16m
07/08
£81m
£33m
08/09
£64m
£22m
09/10
£39m
£20m
10/11
£87m
£1m
11/12
£59m
£6m
12/13
£63m
£19m
13/14
£52m
£28m
14/15
£136m
£36m
15/16
£112m
£44m
16/17
£71m
£77m
17/18
£151m
£182m
18/19
£163m
£89m
£
1
.
4
3
bn
£
7
6
6
m

Credit: transfermarkt.com

Heated affair

Francis Jeffers exchanges blows with Sander Westerveld

Who won Liverpool’s Player of the Year in 2013/14 – the season Steven Gerrard made his infamous slip?

Philippe Coutinho Luis Suarez Steven Gerrard

THE PLAYERS

 

Some of the most iconic players in Premier League history have played for these clubs, and some – such as Peter Beardsley - have played for both. But our interactive player list will also remind you of some you may have forgotten.  

Former Liverpool stopper Pepe Reina played every game for four seasons running between 2007/08 and 2010/11, while Everton’s Tim Howard replicated that run between 2008/09 and 2011/12.  

Remember when the Reds signed Fernando Torres? Everton’s top transfer that term was Yakubu, while Joleon Lescott was named their Player of the Year.

Most used players

Liverpool

44 yards? No problem

Gary McAllister defies odds to score stoppage-time winner

THE MANAGERS

 

Both clubs have appointed a similar number of permanent managers over the past 26 years, with Liverpool installing eight and Everton with nine.  

Howard Kendall enjoyed two stints at Goodison Park, while Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans forged a brief partnership at Liverpool before the former took sole control.

Managers

Graeme Souness

1991-94
W66 D45 L46
1 trophy

Roy Evans

1994-98
W116 D57 L53
1 trophy

Roy Evans/Gerard Houllier

1998
W7 D6 L5
0 trophies

Gerard Houllier

1998-2004
W158 D75 L74
6 trophies

Rafael Benitez

2004-2010
W194 W77 W79
4 trophies

Roy Hodgson

2010-11
W13 D9 L9
0 trophies

Kenny Dalglish

2011-12
W35 D17 L22
1 trophy

Brendan Rodgers

2012-15
W83 D41 L42
0 trophies

Jurgen Klopp

2015-
W93 D47 L33
0 trophies

Howard Kendall

1990-93
W63 D40 L59
0 trophies

Jimmy Gabriel

1993-94
W0 D1 L6
0 trophies

Mike Walker

1994
W6 D11 L18
0 trophies

Joe Royle

1994-97
W48 D39 L36
0 trophies

Dave Watson

1997
W1 D3 L3
0 trophies

Howard Kendall

1997-98
W11 D13 L18
0 trophies

Walter Smith

1998-2002
W56 D50 L67
0 trophies

David Moyes

2002-2013
W217 D139 L160
0 trophies

Roberto Martinez

2013-16
W60 D39 L41
0 trophies

Joe Royle/David Unsworth

2016
W1 D0 L0
0 trophies

Ronald Koeman

2016-17
W24 D14 L20
0 trophies

David Unsworth

2017
W2 D1 L5
0 trophies

Sam Allardyce

2017-18
W10 D7 L9
0 trophies

Marco Silva

2018-
W7 D5 L3
0 trophies

When did Everton last win at Liverpool in the Premier League?

1999 2001 2012

History of the kits

1992/93

DERBY DAYS

 

In terms of head to heads, Everton drew first blood during the modern era in a dramtic 2-1 win at Goodison Park in December 1992, with former Kop hero Peter Beardsley smashing the late winner.  

But, since then, the red half of Merseyside have enjoyed the greater share of success – claiming 22 wins compared with Everton’s nine, with another 21 ending in stalemate.  

The ultimate goal fest was a 3-3 draw at Goodison in November 2013, when Daniel Sturridge netted a last-minute leveller - while Liverpool have claimed two 4-0 wins, in 2014 and 2016.

Premier League H2H

2
2
2
1
9
1-02-13-23-12-31-31-20-32-11-33-11-21-00-20-21-00-23-04-04-00-13-1
0-01-11-11-11-10-00-01-10-00-00-01-12-22-20-03-31-10-01-11-10-0
2-12-02-01-22-00-11-03-02-0

I dive?

Luis Suarez taunts David Moyes after Scot accused him of diving

Armed with 26 years of history, you now have the opportunity to select your ultimate Premier League Merseyside combined XI.

Team selector

