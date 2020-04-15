Cris Cyborg on her boxing plans and training during lockdown

Bellator MMA world champion Cris Cyborg has revealed she is looking to compete in boxing and is already eyeing up a title fight.

The Brazilian-American mixed martial artist made history earlier this year by becoming the first fighter to win titles in four major MMA organisations with a fourth-round stoppage of Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

She ended Budd's eight-year winning streak to win the featherweight title on her Bellator debut in California.

Cyborg could be facing Australian Arlene Blencowe in her next fight in the Bellator cage, while she admits a potential move into boxing could be on the cards in the future.

"I've never had the opportunity to do boxing," she said. "I've held four titles in MMA but I would like to hold a world title in boxing. Now is the right time. Everyone agrees and I know that my fans will follow me wherever I go."

Cyborg has been forced to put any plans for a follow-up fight on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is at home in isolation where she spoke about how she is handling the current global situation.

"To be able to go into camp in order to prepare for a fight, then you will have to take a risk," said the 34-year-old. "You have to do it from home - this is the only option. You have to follow the rules.

"This (pandemic) has surprised everyone. The fighters, the fans, and it hurts everyone. Everybody is sad because we would like to fight but you cannot be safe doing this.

"I like how Bellator has handled the situation. Everyone is getting paid and they're thinking about other people."

Image: Cyborg has a good relationship with president Scott Coker

Cyborg says she feels happy in Bellator having struck up a business relationship with president Scott Coker.

"I respect Scott," she said. "He has talked to me and we have a plan. When I'm there he treats all the fighters the same way. He shows everybody respect."

A potential rematch with UFC featherweight champion Amanda 'The Lioness' Nunes could be on the cards in Japan with Cyborg keen to make amends for only her second career defeat.

"I want the rematch," said Cyborg. "Scott said I will be the real world champion like a boxer holding all the belts."