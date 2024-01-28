ONE 165: Superlek Kiatmoo9 beats Takeru Segawa in thriller as Nieky Holzken wins in 100 seconds

Superlek Kiatmoo9 defended his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in a thrilling five-round main event at ONE 165 on Sunday.

The Thai silenced the crowd inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, with a unanimous decision victory over hometown superstar Takeru Segawa, but it didn't come easily.

Known as "The Kicking Machine," Superlek drilled Takeru with straight punches before slamming his right low kick repeatedly onto his challenger's thigh. Though clearly hurt and feeling the effects, the Japanese star still waded forward and threw heavy leather.

This trend continued until the midpoint of round three, where Takeru let loose with a furious volley of punches that looked to have the reigning king on the ropes.

Superlek survived the onslaught, even somehow managing a smile. The pair went back and forth for the remainder of the match, trading thunderous punches and kicks until the final bell.

In the end, all three judges awarded the nod to the Thai, who earned his 137th career victory and finds himself on an 11-fight winning streak.

"I feel very happy to be showcasing my skills to the Japanese fans," Superlek said in his post-fight interview. "There's no surprises. I know Takeru is a very strong fighter, very durable, and can keep coming at me. That's why he's the top fighter in the world."

Image: Superlek Kiatmoo9 silenced Takeru Segawa's home crowd

Ruotolo retains gold as Holzken knocks out Akiyama in 'special rules super-fight'

In the co-main event, Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title in a fast-paced rematch against Tommy Langaker that went the distance.

The 21-year-old American chased the finish at every opportunity, looking for chokes, armlocks, and leglocks, but his resilient Norwegian adversary survived several tough spots and searched for his own attacks.

However, Ruotolo's offense was more potent, and he earned his 20th straight win to maintain his stranglehold on the division.

Image: Nieky Holzken needed just 100 seconds to beat Yoshihiro Akiyama by knockout

Nieky Holzken was also successful, as he needed only 100 seconds to knock out Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama in their special rules super-fight.

The three-round affair was slated to alternate between sports every three minutes, going from a boxing period to a Muay Thai period to finally MMA.

Ultimately, Holzken's devastating punches in the first round was too much for Akiyama, and he dispatched the Physical: 100 star with two heavy knockdowns to end the contest early.

Shinya Aoki also got a quick victory, but it wasn't against the opponent he anticipated.

The Japanese legend's original dance partner, Sage Northcutt, withdrew from their bout on late notice due to unforeseen circumstances with his cornermen.

Former ONE World Champion John Lineker stepped in for an openweight MMA battle, but Aoki proved to be too much for the Brazilian knockout artist. The icon took his hard-hitting foe down early, and he attacked with submission attempts and strikes until he finished Lineker with a neck crank in just three minutes.

Full results for ONE 165: Superlek vs Takeru