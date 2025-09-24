Nico Carrillo and Jacob Smith return to ONE Championship action live on Sky Sports on November 8

Nico Carrillo and Jacob Smith, two of the best strikers on the UK fight scene, return to ONE Championship action on November 8, live on Sky Sports.

Former title challengers Carrillo and Smith will take part in separate Muay Thai contests at Bangkok's famous Lumpinee stadium, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of the morning on Saturday November 8.

Scotland's "King of the North" Carrillo will take on dangerous American Luke Lessei in a featherweight Muay Thai bout.

Carrillo excelled in a stellar run of knockouts at bantamweight in ONE Championships, taking out four consecutive opponents inside the distance, including stoppage wins over Muay Thai legends Nong-O Hama and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotsman Nico Carrillo couldn't make it past the first round against the dangerous six foot four Nabil Anane.

Towering Nabil Anane caught Carrillo early on, stopping him in the first round of their interim bantamweight world title bout in January.

That defeat prompted Carrillo to move up in weight. At featherweight he handed another Thai legend, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, a stoppage loss when he won in round two of their fight.

Carrillo, currently world No 4 in ONE Championship's Muay Thai rankings, will push for a title shot if he can get past Lessei on November 8.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Nico 'King of the North' Carrillo impressive TKO win over Saemapetch Fairtex in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Birkenhead's Jacob Smith will fight Nakrob Fairtex in a flyweight Muay Thai collision. Smith has showcased steely determination throughout his ONE Championship career and has already repeatedly taken on the division's best.

Bosnia's awkward Denis Puric edged him out last year. Last November Smith challenged for the flyweight world title when he rematched ONE Championship superstar Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon. Although Smith bravely went the five-round division, Rodtang inflicted another decision loss on the Englishman.

Coming off those two consecutive defeats, Smith will be fuelled with a fierce determination to win against another outstanding Muay Thai fighter in Nakrob.

Watch Nico Carrillo and Jacob Smith return to action on November 8, live on Sky Sports.