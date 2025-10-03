Marie McManamon sets acid test against Selina Flores as Jonathan Di Bella seeks world title revenge

Britain's Marie McManamon returns to the global stage for a pivotal atomweight bout against Selina Flores, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning.

McManamon's Muay Thai contest with Flores takes place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, live on Sky Sports Mix at 2am.

For McManamon, this fight represents a fresh start. Her first appearance in ONE Championship was a baptism of fire: a short-notice challenge for the title against the division's queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, which ended in a stoppage loss after four rounds.

Now, the former UK No 1 is determined to prove she belongs among the elite. The key difference this time around is preparation.

Image: Marie McManamon challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the world Muay Thai championship.

"I've had a full fight camp," McManamon told Sky Sports. "Last time, it was a bit of a whirlwind. I was very grateful for the opportunity, but this time we've had a proper fight camp."

This dedicated period has been transformative, allowing her to build on the hard-earned lessons from her debut. "With the experience of the last fight, I feel way more comfortable going into it this time," she adds.

While the result wasn't what she wanted, McManamon took a vital kernel of confidence from her battle with Rodrigues. "The biggest reflection was that I proved and showcased to myself my resilience and the fact I deserve to be there," she said. "This is where I belong, and that's something I can take into the next fight."

Standing across the ring from her will be Selina Flores, a formidable American fighter making her ONE debut. Flores arrives with a proven pedigree, having captured a WBC world title at a higher weight class (122lbs), and will be looking to make an immediate impact in her first fight at 115lbs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive some of the wildest moments in ONE history, including buzzer-beater knockouts, crazy submissions and more!

McManamon is fully aware of the threat Flores poses: "She's very good. At this level, everyone is world class.

"I do think the style with Selina is a good match up. I think that will be exciting for everyone to watch."

Her goal is simple and sincere. "I just want them to think that the girls brought it and that I left it all in the ring," she said.

For the London fighter, this is the first step on a new journey, taken one fight at a time, with the world finally set to see what she is truly capable of.

Di Bella seeks revenge

In the main event Jonathan Di Bella gets his long-awaited chance at redemption when he faces two-sport king, Prajanchai P.K Saenchai for the kickboxing world championship.

Image: Jonathan Di Bella's strawweight kickboxing world title fight tops the show.

Di Bella will be aiming to avenge the only loss on his record and reclaim the undisputed crown he feels was wrongly taken from him.

Last time these two met, Prajanchai got the nod from the judges with a unanimous decision after a close battle.

With two wins since then and the interim belt, Di Bella wants to settle the score.

This time, Di Bella has even brought in new sparring partners for training, including two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel. Sparring with the larger, elite-level "Immortal" has forged a new level of toughness.

"I just got more experience. We've been getting hard sparring in and not easy training. We're expecting a tough fight so the training has to be extra hard," he said.

He now understands Prajanchai's rhythm and the awkward shift in style that emerged in the championship rounds of their first fight.

"We know what he's going to do, we know his strengths, we know some of his weaknesses, but he might come out different too, so we're ready for everything," Di Bella said.

This isn't just about winning back a title; it's about making a statement. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has previously called for more of a finishing instinct from Di Bella. The challenger has heard the call and is ready to answer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Listen in to candid conversations and unseen moments from ONE Championship.

"Most probably I'm going to need a knockdown," he admitted, a glint of aggression in his assessment. "Or a total domination in the whole five rounds. So, I'm looking to do both.

"I just want it to be a legendary performance."

For Jonathan Di Bella this championship fight is the culmination of a journey fuelled by a single, frustrating loss. It's his opportunity to silence his doubters and solidify his place among the sport's elite.

"I feel like I got better in every fight that I had after that," he said. "That's my main thing, to defend the title and become one of the superstars in kickboxing."

This title bout is more than a regular fight; it is a quest for vindication. With a refined game plan, hardened spirit, and the bitter taste of his only defeat still fresh, he steps into the ring not just to win, but to settle a score and author a legacy-defining comeback.

MMA legend set for retirement fight

MMA legend Aung La N Sang will have his final fight on the bill against Zebaztian Kadestam.

Image: MMA star Aung La N Sang will have his final fight on the show.

"He is somebody I respect and admire as a fighter, and he always comes to fight," La N Sang.

"It's going to end with a bang. I don't know how it is going to end, but it's going to end with a bang, and it's going to be a good show."

La N Sang can reflect on a tremendous career. In 2017 he made history when he defeated Vitaly Bigdash to become the ONE middleweight world champion, uniting Myanmar in celebration as they hailed the country's first-ever MMA world champion.

"Just being able to fight in my home country and being able to win that world title in my home country was probably the coolest thing - and not too far from where I used to live when I was a kid," he said.

"I just hope I inspire the next generation to be persistent and not give up, and understand we are the captain of our destiny. No matter what circumstance you're in, you can create a world that you love, that you can be proud of. So, I hope I can inspire the next generation to do the same."

Watch the full ONE Championship fight night live on Sky Sports Mix from 2am on Saturday morning.