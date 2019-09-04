Bellator MMA 226: Ryan Bader puts heavyweight title on line against Cheick Kongo

Wednesday 4 September 2019 16:49, UK

Ryan Bader of the United States leaves the Octagon after losing by TKO to Anthony Johnson of the United States (not pictured) in the first round of their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Prudential Center on January 30, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey.
Image: Ryan Bader will tackle Cheick Kongo in the Octagon

Ryan Bader puts the heavyweight title on the line when he takes on Cheick Kongo in Bellator MMA 226, live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Bader (27-5), who also holds the light heavyweight title, is on a seven-fight winning streak, while Frenchman Kongo (30-10-2) has won 10 of his last 11 as he gets another chance to gain the first world title of his career.

The card also features the first four bouts of the 16-man featherweight Grand Prix from the SAP Center, San Jose California.

Six fights (Last fight is five rounds, others are three)

Daniel Carey vs Gaston Bolanos (3 rounds)
Emmanuel Sanchez vs Tywan Claxton (3 rounds)
Sam Sicilia vs Pedro Varvahlo (3 rounds)
Pat Curran vs Adam Borics (3 rounds)
Daniel Straus vs Derek Campos (3 rounds)
Ryan Bader vs Cheick Kongo (5 rounds)

