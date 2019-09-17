Bellator 227: Benson Henderson takes on Myles Jury

Multi-time world champion Benson Henderson takes on 12-fight UFC veteran Myles Jury in a lightweight clash, live on Sky Sports.

The five-fight card features the promotional debut of Jury (17-4) who goes up against Henderson (27-8).

In the co-main event, Jon Tuck (10- 5) steps in for the injured Paul Redmond and will face veteran Brandon Girtz (16-8) at lightweight. SBG's Kiefer Crosbie (6-1) will collide with Portuguese fighter Hugo Pereira (4-2) in a 165lbs catchweight bout.

Elsewhere, women's featherweight Leah McCourt (2-1) steps up against Kerry Hughes (3-4) and Dublin's Frans Mlambo (7-4) meets Dominique Wooding (6-2) in an exciting bantamweight bout.