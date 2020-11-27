Best Bellator knockouts and submissions from November

Corey Anderson, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and AJ McKee were the major draws for Bellator in November and they didn't disappoint, showing the fans at home why they should be considered the best in MMA.

Bellator 251 kicked off the month with the debut of new signing Corey Anderson. The former UFC light heavyweight contender joined the company in August and he took on the hard-hitting Dutchman Melvin Manhoef. The 31-year-old made a massive statement, raining down some heavy elbows on Manhoef and picking up the second-round TKO win.

1:29 Corey Anderson says that everything went to plan during his victory over Melvin Manhoef on his Bellator debut

The Bellator featherweight grand prix made its return at Bellator 252, as reigning champion Pitbull faced a quarter-final showdown with Portugal's Pedro Carvalho.

Many saw this as a tough task for the Brazilian, including a very confident Carvalho, but the class of Pitbull was there to be seen as he secured a knockout victory in the first round.

3:50 The Telegraph's Gareth A Davies and Ed Draper look back at Patricio Freire's win over Pedro Carvalho and discuss if Pitbull is the best featherweight in MMA

While the Pitbull knockout was a sight to behold, it was nothing when compared to Aaron Pico's huge KO. Social media went wild as the highly touted prospect won with a massive right hand to John de Jesus.

And the featherweight grand prix continued at Bellator 253 with AJ McKee taking on Darrion Caldwell in the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old McKee was going into the bout with an impressive 16-0 record as he not only eyed up a title opportunity, but the $1,000,000 prize money on offer as well.

2:28 AJ McKee reacts to his win over Darrion Caldwell in the main event of Bellator 253, which sees him move into the final of the featherweight grand prix

It took just 71 seconds of the first round for McKee to add another brilliant finish to his already impressive highlight reel.

Winning with a rare submission, performing a neck crank from bottom position, McKee moved to 17-0 and won the appreciation of fans, some labelling his submission the McKee-O-Crank!

Click the video above to watch the best knockouts and submissions from November in Bellator

Watch Bellator 254 featuring Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defending his flyweight title against Juliana Velasquez live on Sky Sports Arena from midnight on Friday December 11th.