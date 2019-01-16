Richard Bowker to leave role as UK Athletics chairman

Chairman Richard Bowker has quit role with UK Athletics

UK Athletics have confirmed that Richard Bowker will step down from his role as chairman on January 31.

The UKA Members Council had launched a formal process for a vote on the 53-year-old's future next month having become concerned with the strategic direction of the sport.

Sarah Rowell, a current member of the board, will become interim chair until a permanent replacement is found.

A UKA statement read: "The board wishes to express its gratitude for Richard's hard work, dedication and leadership over this period. Further announcements outlining the process for appointing a new chair will be made in due course."

Bowker was initially appointed in January 2017 and his impending exit comes after chief executive Niels De Vos left in September.

Rowell added: "The board is very sorry to see him (Bowker) leave at this time but, based on the recent decisions while he was chair, the progress that will now be made in the areas of talent, competition and coaching in the coming years

will be the real legacy of his tenure.

"I am honoured to take this role and alongside the board am committed to ensuring the sport comes together to work to ensure it is in great shape for the Doha World Championships later this year and the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic

Games in 2020, while laying the foundations for the Paris cycle.

"This means ensuring that the core at the heart of the sport - the clubs, coaches and volunteers - are best placed to support current and future generations of athletes."