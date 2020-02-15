Armand Duplantis, Andrew Pozzi, Jemma Reekie win at Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow

Armand Duplantis and Andrew Pozzi are in good nick ahead of the outdoor season

Armand Duplantis soared to another pole vault world record on Saturday as he cleared 6.18m at the World Athletics Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old USA-born Swede, nicknamed Mondo, visited Scotland just a week after beating the previous mark of 6.16m in Poland and secured victory in languid fashion, scooping $30,000 (£23,000) for his efforts.

It was another stunning day for Sky Scholar Andrew Pozzi who made it five wins in five this year as he stormed home in the 60m hurdles in 7.57 seconds.

The time was just five-hundredths of a second short of his 2020 best.

"I'm so happy with my race," said Pozzi, now based in Italy working with coach Santiago Antunez.

"Despite a slow start I think it was the best run I've had this season. I felt technically smooth and consistent.

"Having watched the race back a couple of times I'm pleased with the progress I'm making and it looks good heading into the outdoor season.

"It was just amazing to be at the Indoor Grand Prix once again and the atmosphere was incredible."

Jemma Reekie continued her sensational start to the year by winning the 1500m.

The 21-year-old had already broken three British indoor records this month and produced a blistering final lap to overtake Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum on the home straight and finish in four minutes and 4.07 seconds.

The time did not threaten the British record she set last weekend - about three-and-a-half seconds out - but the Scot showed impressive determination and composure to make her move down the inside.

Fellow Scot Laura Muir won the 1,000m but missed out on a new world indoor record.

She had been aiming to beat the mark of two minutes 30.94 seconds held by Maria Mutola but clocked 2:33.47.

There was another British success in the women's 400m as Jessie Knight won in 51.57 seconds.