Dwain Chambers to make shock return for British Indoor Championships in Birmingham

Dwain Chambers is returning to competition this weekend

Dwain Chambers is set to make a surprise comeback to professional athletics at this weekend's British Indoor Championships.

Chambers retired in 2017 but is on the start-list for the 60 metres event in Birmingham after, according to reports, being encouraged by his training form.

The 40-year-old could even put himself in position for a place in Great Britain's team for the European Indoor Championships in March.

Former world indoor champion Chambers has not competed for his country since 2014 but he remains the national record holder in the event with the 6.42 seconds time he set in 2009.

The European Championship qualifying time is 6.60 seconds and he would need to better that and finish in the top two to secure an automatic berth in Glasgow.

His path to possible qualification has been eased by No 1 Reece Prescod opting not to compete, with his main competition likely to come from double European champion Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.