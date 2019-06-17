GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi impresses in Diamond League in Rabat

Andrew Pozzi is getting back into rhythm after struggling with injury

Andrew Pozzi was in good spirits after an impressive second spot in the 110m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Morocco.

The 27-year-old Sky Sports Scholar admitted to be "rusty" after kicking off his Diamond League campaign with sixth in China in May.

Having moved last year to Italy to link up with Cuban coach Santiago Antunez, Pozzi is working his way back to full fitness and he produced a solid display in Rabat on Sunday night.

He clocked 13.30 seconds, 0.18s behind Russia's 2015 world champion Sergey Shubenkov - competing under a neutral flag. Brazil's Gabriel Constantino was third.

2:55 Andrew Pozzi says he is slowly adapting to life in Italy Andrew Pozzi says he is slowly adapting to life in Italy

"I'm really pleased with my run in Rabat," Pozzi said.

"My preparation has been really tough since Rome so I'm delighted to get through this race in Morocco.

"I wasn't able to push as much as normal and had to be very cautious but it shows me I'm in really good shape and things are going well.

"I am looking forward to getting back into training and building on this performance in the Diamond League."

Former Sky Scholar Holly Bradshaw was ninth in the women's pole vault.